Newsom trolls Vance on Disney trip; the internet has thoughts

Left-wing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) trolled Vice President Vance on X/Twitter about a trip to Disneyland that the Vance family enjoyed, and about the Trump administration cracking down on illegal immigration.

Why any conservative family would still spend a single dime on Thoroughly Woke Disney is beyond me. It isn’t a good look, but the kids were probably pestering their Dad and he caved in.

Newsom said this: “Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

The counter-trolling by conservatives on X/Twitter was immediate and hilarious. I’m a paralegal, so I look at all this through the lens of federal law.

First, Newsom slept with the wife of his best friend, who also happened to be his campaign manager. So he doesn’t actually care about family integrity, and he’s willing to tear one apart whenever he finds the mommy to be attractive.

Second, Newsom is perfectly happy ripping law-abiding families apart, whether they’re liberal or conservative or somewhere in between, if they refuse to sterilize their gender-confused children. This is the only area of mental health practice where the inmates have taken over not only the asylum, but several blue state governments.

However, when adults become illegal immigrants, they know damn well they’re breaking the law. Illegal immigration is a federal misdemeanor. If a teenager crosses the border illegally, he can also be put on trial in federal court as a juvenile delinquent.

Even if they don’t know they’re breaking the law, ignorance of the law is no excuse. That’s been a basic principle of American common law and criminal law, dating back to its medieval, Anglo-Saxon origins.

If the DOJ/FBI chose to prosecute all these misdemeanors, federal dockets would be loaded until roughly the year 2075 if they also chose not to prosecute any other cases at all — including murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

So all these “immigrant families” are crime families. They’ve been trained by left-wing NGOs and human trafficking cartels to instantly, fraudulently apply for asylum, the second they step across the border.

If every fraudulent asylum application was prosecuted as well, that’d back up the federal courts until the year 2100. Illegal immigrant teenagers would die of old age before their court dates.

The most brutally effective counter-trolling here was by Chloe Cole (a detransitioner) and Aaron Walker. Chloe observed, “In California it is completely legal for child protective services to tear a family apart if they don’t believe their child is transgender. I’ve met families that have had this happen.”

Walker was even more savage, partially adopting my approach: “Your state takes children away from their parents if they refuse to buy into transgender madness.

“You actually have a law on the books that you signed, that says that if a child in another state wants surgery that will sterilize that child, and the parents object, that all they have to do is run away from home and then they can go in front of a judge and get the right to sterilize themselves.

“You don’t care about tearing families apart. You’re perfectly fine with it for the ‘right’ cause.”

The best solution is to go after the free immigration lawyers that the NGOs provide. Let’s pass a new federal law, since we control the White House and both houses of Congress.

If they’ve filed at least five asylum applications on behalf of illegal immigrants and if they have a success rate of 20% or less, they should be automatically prosecuted and disbarred.

Also, let’s cut off all Medicaid funding for California. Between the trans sterilizations of children, their offering of free medical care for their estimated 1.5 million illegals, and their violent opposition to enforcement of immigration laws at every level — from the street to the government — they’ve earned a total cutoff.

(AI image by the author, using Grok.)

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.