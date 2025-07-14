Chelsea, Trump, and MAGA are the champions

In the final of the Club World Cup soccer tournament at MetLife stadium on Sunday, England’s Chelsea administered a darn sound thrashing to Frenchie side PSG. They whooped ‘em 3-0, which, for soccer, is a high score.

Out of an abundance of caution, many illegal aliens may have stayed away, as they did at previous matches in the tournament. Much more importantly, President Trump attended. Look at this, he’s almost as joyous as the victorious Chelsea players, which is not surprising for he’s one sporty president, and he just keeps winning.

Love him or hate him, this is legendary.



After handing Chelsea the Club World Cup trophy, Trump was supposed to leave the podium. He didn’t.



Instead, he stayed up there celebrating with the players, just soaking in the win like one of the squad.



You can’t script this. pic.twitter.com/qQvfqxocZV — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 13, 2025

Trump was the first president to attend the Super Bowl, which seems a no-brainer. Keeping up his common (and commonsense) touch, he relishes action at UFC and NASCAR events. He has attended MLB games; however, indulging a Major League Cricket Match may be a field of unfulfilled dreams. In his heyday, Trump was a spirited and skilled athlete. He knows what it means to win.

He’s an accomplished golfer — if that qualifies as a proper sport — and he even improvised the dance of the year in 2024. He’s got the moves, for sure. Additionally, his sense of fair play is one reason he’s protecting girls’ sports under the commonsense principle that they cannot compete against confused biological men.

There’s a saying that “70 is the new 50.” I’m not so sure — with bilious Biden it may have been the new 90, but with Trump it may be the new 40-ish. All those ridiculous comments KJP blurted about Biden running circles around his staffers is probably true of Trump. He may have accumulated a bit more girth, but he keeps his entourage on their toes. He has more stamina than a non-sporty president, and frequently delights in the prospect of proudly hosting the World Cup in 2026 and the Summer Olympics in 2028.

Decades after its release, the classic Queen Rock standard “We are the Champions” remains hypnotically appealing as it rouses one’s sporty soul. Talk about standing the test of time — it still reverberates around sports stadia, as Chelsea and President Trump just experienced in the Meadowlands. Under Trump’s administration, we are, indeed, the champions, my friends, for he’ll keep on fighting to the end.

America loves winners, but no, Mr. President, we are not tired of winning, yet. Keep it up, please, for we have many Biden bogeys to surmount.

