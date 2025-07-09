Lies, liars, and lechers

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. I’m from the government and I’m here to help. The check is in the mail.

The Titanic is the safest ship ever built. I never had sex with that woman! If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. The Earth has only 12 years left until it will spontaneously combust. We just need two weeks to flatten the curve. The vaccines are totally safe. The 2020 presidential election was the most secure and accurate one ever. These protests were fiery but peaceful. Hunter’s laptop has all the earmarks of a Soviet disinformation campaign. Donald Trump may be a Russian plant. Jan. 6 was an insurrection! The Chinese balloon was just gathering weather-related information, and was probably just blown off course, anyway. The Coronavirus didn’t come from the Wuhan lab.

The litany of lies is legion. And a stain on this republic. Not that many other governments around the world have a much better track record of telling the unvarnished truth — whether in recent years or antiquity.

I think many of us know why the Epstein client list isn't being released, or any other pertinent information pertaining to the whole sorted affair, for that matter. But not releasing this could cause instability, too. And it certainly will lead nearly everyone to continue to be extremely skeptical, at the very least, of anything any government entity might say.

I was hoping the Trump administration’s transparency and openness would help alleviate that skepticism and lead to a more functional society.

Looks like I might have been mistaken.

Governments tax us and spend our money on absurdities. And they lie to us. Incessantly. Caught in the blizzard of lies, many of us turn bitter and lose faith. That is no way for a nation to move forward. That is no way to Make America Great Again.

“This is the best version of Biden ever. (Eff you if you don’t believe me!)”

“There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe.”

“There is no Epstein list.” And there is most assuredly nothing to see here!

Yes, there is. It’s called shame.

