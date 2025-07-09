The NEA, representing 70% of America’s public school teachers, has taken a deep dive into Marxist hell

The National Education Association (“NEA”), which represents public school teachers, is America’s largest labor union, with over 2.8 million members as of last year. Approximately 70% of America’s public school teachers are NEA members. In the 2024 political campaign, it contributed $22.7 million to fund elections, with 98.24% going to Democrats.

The NEA’s size, wealth, and—most importantly—its power over America’s children are why the resolutions that its leadership agreed to during its most recent annual convention matter. Corey A. DeAngelis, who labels himself a “school choice evangelist,” got hold of the resolutions from the convention, and they are horrifying, for they are pure Marxism. No wonder the leadership team tried to keep them secret.

DeAngelis has posts on X detailing the insanity, Marxism, Trump Derangement, and antisemitism. I’ve worked my way through for some highlights (or, more accurately, lowlights), which I’ll share here.

The one that attracted the most attention is the NEA’s adoption of a business item holding that, in all its materials, it will explicitly identify anything Trump does as fascist. It’s an affordable to-do item, which leadership estimates will cost only $3,500 (an infinitesimal speck out of the NEA’s annual half-billion-dollar budget):

The nation's largest teachers union adopted a business item "to defend against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials correctly characterize Donald Trump's program and actions." pic.twitter.com/xNdksH3nQZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2025

If you listen to the teachers who appeared at the meeting, the above resolution is not aberrant. It’s completely aligned with everything America’s most active and engaged public school teachers believe. Thus, there’s this sweet-faced gal from Pennsylvania, who is a state and national “teacher of the year.” She fully understands that she has a bully pulpit in the classroom:

The teachers union's "2025 Teacher of the Year" said her job is "deeply political" and always has been.



"Once I realized how deeply political our profession had always been, I knew I could no longer stay on the sidelines." pic.twitter.com/YKexuHPwG1 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2025 The event also hosted a “Socialism 2025” conference to encourage radicalizing students as early as possible. They understand that children indoctrinated early stay indoctrinated: "I'm Tina. I'm from Madison Wisconsin. Lifetime member of the Teaching Assistants Association, which is in AFT. I'm also a lead steward in Madison Teachers Incorporated. I.. work in a high school now." pic.twitter.com/95ezzaiNDU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 9, 2025 And of course, no Marxist organization is complete without someone who stands for hypocrisy—in this case, a man who argues vigorously against school choice, but is himself a product of private schools: The nation's largest teachers union just gave this guy an award for fighting against school choice.



The nation's largest teachers union just gave this guy an award for fighting against school choice.

He went to a private school. pic.twitter.com/fTzuqAongU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 6, 2025

These are people who pull up the ladder behind them after escaping from a pit.

They are also the people who elected Becky Pringle as the NEA’s president (annual salary: $481,161). This is Betty Pringle:

The NEA long ago abandoned the U.S. and Western Civilization history and civics lessons that enable children to know and love their country. Now, though, it’s also abandoned any pretense of being an organization that helps prepare children to function in the world by giving them at least basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills. Instead, the NEA’s open and avowed goal is to advance a Marxist agenda in America and to use the children trapped in public school classrooms as their vehicle for change.

Image created using ChatGPT.