Left-wing lunacy

The left’s rhetoric on social and political issues is a study in hypocrisy and unprincipled inconsistencies.

- If America is systemically racist, why should we open our border to Hispanics, Asians, and Africans?

- Why should we downsize our military but not Iran’s?

- If capitalism leaves many behind, and communism leaves everyone behind, why is communism better?

- If permissive parenting is preferable to authoritarian, why are today’s youth anxious, depressed, gender-confused, isolated, drug-dependent, and suicidal?

- E.V.’s are essential to going green, unless they are marketed by a Trump staffer?

- If Trump is Hitler, was Biden Nero?

- If we don’t want to make America great again, what do we want to do with it?

- If we must have DEI, is it to make America mediocre?

- If the Jews are illegal aliens in Palestine, should the left not be convincing the Palestinians to accept them as we must accept illegals here?

- What’s the difference between ranked choice voting and gerrymandering?

- If we can forgive college (ie: indoctrination) debt, why can’t we forgive mortgage, credit card, and the national debt?

- If the Democrats choose to debase the Constitution as an obsolete document framed by slave owners, how can they hold it up and cry “Constitutional crises!” in response to Trump’s policies?

- Will AI improve outcomes, or be utilized by Silicon Valley ideologs to replace critical thinking with partisan mandate?

- Why are the Democrats adamantly opposed to proposed Medicaid cuts in the “big beautiful bill” when such would affect primarily rural, red state MAGA voters, whom they define as deplorable garbage?

Finding logic and reason in liberal/leftist/Democrat rantings and talking points would challenge Socrates.

Lurking behind the left’s unprincipled inconsistencies, hypocrisy, and hollow virtue-signaling, however, one finds the left’s true raison d’être: a relentless, vengeful attack on “oppressive,” “patriarchal,” capitalistic white supremacy and its willful “oppression” of minorities, deviants, and people of color. The Palestinians cannot welcome Jews as immigrants because Jews are white oppressors and Palestinians are oppressed people of color. Conversely, Americans must accept immigrant oppressed people of color because Americans are white oppressors. (…And we need more Democratic voters and menials). The left has no stance on immigration. The focus is on racism, the oppressors, and the oppressed.

TDS exacerbates the left’s inanity. He is a capitalist who wants to shrink government and promote meritocracy. They are socialists who want to expand government and promote equity. Never the twain shall meet. If Trump were to conquer cancer and attain world peace, the left would find his process unconstitutional and grounds for impeachment.

