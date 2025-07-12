Karen Bass: ruler of all she sees

In Getting to know you: LA Mayor Karen Bass, I cited the invaluable Discover The Networks, an important resource exposing the malignant, anti-American leftism of Bass and so many others. A few of those revelations:

*Bass has spoken and written about her early communist influences, and in at least one book, she was identified as a former Black Panther. *Bass was long involved in the Venceremos Brigade, a communist front group founded by Fidel Castro and operated by Cuban Intelligence dedicated to the overthrow of America. During the Seventies, Bass personally made eight trips to Cuba as a “brigandista.” She’s made many more since. *In the 80s, Bass was affiliated with a Maoist organization: Line of March, whose leader and founder thought the Communist Party wasn’t sufficiently radical. *Bass has long had ties to CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim Brotherhood front group dedicated to the slaughter of Jews and Americans. *On the floor of the House in 2017, she also eulogized Oneil Cannon, a notorious American Communist Party official.

Bass is arguably a Communist, with all that implies. I ended that article with this:

While Californians might not have known the particulars of her background, they surely knew her leftist pedigree. They elected her to give it to them good and hard, and she helped give them the wildfires. She’ll surely apply her communist principles to the aftermath. Good luck, comrades.

The 35 acre MacArthur Park in Los Angeles is not a pristine, green wonderland. Like most of LA, it is largely overrun with the homeless, needles, feces, drug dealers and every other example of the devolution of California. It’s also an obvious place to find all manner of illegal immigrant criminals, and immigration agents recently conducted a sweep of the park, which is when Bass showed up in all her revolutionary fervor:

Bass, who was due to meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the morning, showed up in the middle of the operation to yell at the agents to get out of the park, slamming the action as a “political stunt.” “They need to leave and they need to leave right now!” Bass yelled after getting off the phone with someone coordinating the officers. “What I saw in the park today looked like a city under siege,” she told reporters following the confrontation. “It’s outrageous and un-American to have armed vehicles in our American parks.”

The person “coordinating the officers” was Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, who was not impressed with the Mayor’s whining:

Graphic: X Post

Bass complained the raid disturbed a children’s summer camp: “Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through.”

“More than 20 kids” were disrupted? The 35 acre park should leave sufficient room for “more than 20” kids to avoid Border Patrol and ICE agents, who would surely have simply walked around them and waved. Junkies likely sprawled as usual and various illegals and other criminals would have shambled off until law enforcement left before they resumed their usual haunts.

Can Karen Bass have her way? Can she force federal law enforcement officers to ignore lawbreaking in Los Angeles? Can Gavin Newsom do the same throughout California? Journalist Byron York is on the right path:

Graphic: X Post

Not only that, the Supremacy Clause applies even in the People’s Republic of California:

Article VI, Clause 2: This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.

The federal government is solely responsible for enforcing, or ignoring, immigration law. Americans didn’t like Biden’s Handlers ignoring those laws, so they voted for Donald Trump who we were told couldn’t possibly close the border because it was just impossible! Every right—left—thinking person knew that, until Trump quickly closed the border and began the process of deporting every illegal immigrant as he promised.

Federal immigration agents can enforce the law, even in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, and there’s not a thing Karen Bass can do about it. Bass has filed at least one lawsuit essentially claiming no they can’t because LA is special and sanctuary and TDS and our democracy. The federal government is suing to enforce the supremacy clause. Because the current Supreme Court usually has at least five members willing to enforce the clear text of the Constitution, Bass is going to be disappointed.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.