Mayor Karen Bass announces free cash for Los Angeles's million illegals affected by ICE

As if Los Angeles, a city with a $1 billion budget deficit didn't have enough money to spend, now Mayor Karen Bass has directed cash payments to illegal immigrant affected by the ICE raids going on in the city.

According to her mayoral website:

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive to support Los Angeles’ immigrant communities in the wake of unlawful raids conducted by the federal government. She has instructed City Departments to bolster their protocols and training to prepare for federal immigration activity occurring on City property, establishes an LAPD working group and expands access to resources for impacted families. The order also seeks records from the federal government on unlawful raids from federal agencies. “We are a proud city of immigrants, and with the Trump Administration signaling that they will ratchet up their chaotic approach, I’m making sure we deploy every resource and tool available within the City to ensure that we are supporting immigrant communities,” said Mayor Bass. “We will continue pursuing legal relief through the courts, and I am issuing orders to all General Managers to bolster their response and support for immigrant communities. I will never accept these unlawful and chaotic raids and will continue to do all that I can to defend the rights of the people of Los Angeles.”

The dirty details:

Karen Bass is now giving cash cards to illegal immigrants "affected" by ICE. To get one, you just have to say you're too afraid to go to work.



To hand out the cash she's chosen CHIRLA – the same "nonprofit" that instigated the riots after getting $34 million in public funds. pic.twitter.com/KKuAs03v3u — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 12, 2025

How many illegals does Los Angeles have that Bass considers them a special interest group with enough clout to put their snoot in the public trough?

By some reports, it's close to one million.

According to Los Angeles Almanac:

DHS has not offered undocumented immigrant estimates specifically for U.S. counties. The Migration Policy Institute, however, estimated the number in 2019, specifically in Los Angeles County, to have been 951,000 (see table below), almost 10 percent of the county's entire population and the highest concentration in any U.S. county. ,,, The Migration Policy Institute estimated that, in 2016, the undocumented immigrant population in Los Angeles County was most concentrated in Southeast Los Angeles County, Eastern San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley. The University of Southern California Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration reported that, in Los Angeles County, in 2016, 80 percent of undocumented persons were Latino, 10 percent were Asian or Pacific Islander, and 3 percent were white. It further reported that 68 percent of undocumented immigrants had lived in the United States for more than 10 years and that 852,000 U.S. citizen Angelenos and 273,000 legal permanent resident Angelenos lived with an undocumented family member. Combined with an estimated 886,000 Angelenos who were undocumented, that came to about 1 in 5 residents of Los Angeles County who were either undocumented or living with a family member who was undocumented.

That's a lot of people calling for a free living at the expense of the state for who knows how long. Bass isn't counting.

Where is she going to get the money for this massive support-the-illegals program? Los Angeles is falling apart based on years of economic mismanagement.

What's more, this incredible solicitousness towards foreign illegals is a major slap in the face of Los Angeles County's other residents, particularly those who have lost homes in the Altadena and Pacific Palisades wildfires.

There's cash for illegals, but nothing for the reservoirs, fire hydrants broken, brush overgrown, and fire trucks out of commission?

And for that matter, there's nothing for the residents who've been burned out. Bass hasn't offered any of them a penny despite their massive losses for city neglect.

Joel Pollak, among many, noticed:

"L.A. will provide cash assistance to immigrants affected by raids"



L.A. doesn't have the money. It's $1 billion in the hole.



How much cash did taxpaying residents displaced by the fires receive from the City of Los Angeles? $0.

https://t.co/scnWwaqO0X — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 11, 2025

The worst that can happen to an illegal caught up in a raid is that he gets sent home. The residents of the burned out areas don't even get a swift permit to rebuild, their homes are now wastelands awaiting rebuilding permits (about 12 have been issued from among the 16,000 structures destroyed, most of which were people's homes). More horrible still, the residents are still forced to pay property taxes on the land, despite not being able to live there. And insultingly, they are building new low-income housing for welfare recipienets on much of the land, violating their promise that they wouldn't do that, and changing the character of the neighborhoods that they pay those premium property taxes on.

But Los Angeles has its priorities and burned out residents don't make the list. Illegals do. One can only surmise that a lot of political power and money is on the line over the raids on illegals, with congressional seats to be lost and federal funding to be cut. Based on Bass's actions, there are probably quite a bit more illegals in that city than city officials are letting on about.

When your whole town is emptying out based on ICE raids, it probably makes sense from Bass's point of view to pay them to stay. But it's not sustainable, and it's disgusting misuse of city funds at a time when it needs to be focused on rebuilding after fires, and even hosting the Olympics. Creating a vast new welfare class premised on being a foreigner in the city illegally is bound to end badly. The Trump administration should be ready to challenge them on any expenditures that amount to federal public funds.

Image: X video screen shot