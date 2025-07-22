Ivy is not the only invasive species on Ivy League schools

Ivy League schools are disgusting cesspools of indoctrination. They are rotten down to the roots. Invasive ivy is pervasive; many of the Ivy League professors are abrasive. They both have to go.

Yet Harvard, the epitome of effete education, has the unmitigated gall to plead with some judge to block the Trump administration from withholding federal funds.

Inside the ivy-covered buildings, the audacity of all-American optimism is usurped by soul-destroying ideology recycled from the compost heap of history. Ivy also thrives in compost, weaving its insidious way up the outside of their buildings. English Ivy is a particularly nasty variant; it is an invasive species that strangles and suffocates towering trees touching the sky.

Multiple states have listed English Ivy as an invasive species; Washington state recently added it to its noxious weed list. It is not the sole type that snakes around Ivy League campuses, but it is one variant. Another is Boston Ivy, which is also considered to be an invasive plant.

Nature is wondrous, but ivy is undeterred as it chokes and constricts more environmentally salubrious plants. Many who appreciate the flora and fauna that nature has obliged us are so distraught that they are trying to rid ivy from our habitats. Portland, Oregon, for example, may be a dystopian sanctuary for degenerate illegal aliens, but the highly-forested region is not a sanctuary for ivy. Shows their warped priorities, I guess.

Metaphorically, the erroneous educators in the ivy towers on Ivy League campuses are doing the same to their intellectual prisoners — suffocating them with leftist brainwashing. Depriving them of the Socratic Method that promotes critical thinking and open-minded discourse.

It’s often repeated that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Certainly, the putrid halls of Ivy League academia need some rays of enlightenment. While the noxious green vines block sunlight on the outside, the obnoxious teachers weave dark socialist webs on the inside. Those who waste time on soft social-science subjects (with minimal benefit to society) are especially amenable to the tangled manipulation. They should save themselves from debt and just use Grok.

Volunteers are helping to remove invasive ivy from our habitats all across the country, even including D.C. Tenured Ivy League professors may be harder to uproot as they burrowed deep in the halls of ivy. Defunding their pet projects (including withholding federal grants) will help fumigate their fiefdoms. Otherwise, they will continue to seed our society with noxious and invasive social activists nurtured from leftist roots.

There’s another way. Ivy League schools have particularly high foreign student enrollments, extracting exorbitant fees. We don’t benefit much from this, not even by grooming future leaders sympathetic to our enlightened MAGA values. Instead, many foreign students not only learn to hate America, but they influence native-born students in their radical ways. So, restricting student visas for academic spies and instigating interlopers from unfriendly nations will cleanse our student rolls. It will also deprive Ivy League institutions of a prodigious source of funds. Fewer students will eventually entail fewer perfidious professors, even if only by natural attrition as recruitment plummets.

The ivy plants and Ivy League professors are slithering around their captive campuses. Ivy can be toxic if eaten and can cause gastrointestinal upsets. Anti-American professors scowling in classrooms and prowling the college corridors are also toxic. Hiding behind the sinister ivy foliage, they are an invasive species that is infecting their gullible pupils with noxious leftism. However, the “Ivy League look” is not only unhealthy for trees, but is also becoming unhealthy for one’s career prospects.

Invasive. Toxic. Noxious. Creepy. Destructive. Ivy can re-root and thrive in stinky composts, and even survive in manure, which may be one reason why it’s everywhere in so-called elite universities. Is there a more apt metaphor for the leftist orthodoxy being spread around the rotten Ivy League?