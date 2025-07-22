Go away, Tulsi

The response to Tulsi Gabbard’s weekend airstrike against the deep state’s attempt to walk away from the RussiaGate campaign against Donald Trump has started to take shape. Leading in this effort is Andrew C. McCarthy, the last figure of any substance at the once august but now decrepit (and diehard NeverTrump) National Review. In “RussiaGate Re-revisited: Gabbard Urges DOJ to Prosecute Obama Official,” McCarthy argues that:

All the material that Gabbard released was already well-known (thanks in large part to one Andrew C. McCarthy).

That there was too Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Therefore, RussiaGate was for real and Obama and goons get a free pass.

There’s a lot wrong with this, but we’ll stick with one aspect: the implication that “Russian interference” was the sum total of RussiaGate. Does McCarthy actually believe this? The fact is that RussiaGate was a contrived “scandal” paid for by Hillary Clinton and based on a totally concocted “dossier” by hired gun Christopher Steele claiming that Donald Trump was in Vladimir Putin’s pocket and working with him directly to subvert the electoral process. That’s what was claimed. That’s what was repeated ad nauseum in the national media – including NR. That’s what led to the FBI stepping in, to congressional hearings, to the Mueller investigation, to at least one impeachment. All of which produced absolutely nothing. The actual Russian attempts to “interfere” amounted to a hundred thousand ponied up for a Facebook page, some stolen DNC emails, and little more -- an altogether pathetic performance by one of the oldest, most competent, and most vicious covert action organizations on the planet. (There is a recent report detailing these efforts released by CIA chief John Ratcliffe that McCarthy makes a lot of play of, but it doesn’t include much more than that. I haven’t read it, but if it did, we’d have certainly heard about it.)

What Tulsi Gabbard has ascertained is that Barack Obama was right in the middle of it, as many have asserted for quite some time. The claim that this is a bagatelle, and doesn’t need looking into, is an eye-roller if there ever was one. After all, Donald Trump was pilloried for eight years (NR included here) on a lot less evidence.

So what needs to be done here is this:

Barry, and everybody else involved, needs to be investigated, deposed, and indicted.

He should then go to trial, and if convicted

He should do his time like a little man

Now, this is unlikely to happen, since Barry Obama is the country’s first kind-of black president. But at the very least he needs to be forced to talk. He needs to be subpoenaed and made to testify at his henchmen’s trials. If possible, he needs to be forced to say the magic words “I decline to answer on the grounds that it might incriminate me.”

This needs to be done to publicly humiliate him, destroy what remains of his reputation, and assure that nobody ever tries it again.

And you know what? McCarthy could even write another book about it.

So there you go. Everybody’s happy. Wasn’t that simple?

