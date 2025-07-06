How we got to Mamdani

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, ex–CBS reporter Liz Collin has reported that TV journalists were “mandated” against interviewing white people during the 2020 George Floyd riots by Black Lives Matter. Reporters were also instructed not to use the term “riots” at all in their reporting.

Liz was a reporter and anchor at WCCO-TV, a CBS-owned affiliate in Minneapolis. All mandates came directly from CBS, she says. She also says she was forced out of her job because she was married to the president of the policemen’s union. The full interview with Carlson can be found here.

Does everyone understand the implications of this?

Local law enforcement has the right, and duty, to declare when a “mostly peaceful protest” has turned into a “riot.” That declaration enables police to use riot gear, deploy tactical vehicles, issue advisories to motorists to avoid affected areas, impose curfews, and ask the governor to call out the National Guard.

In big-city jurisdictions, particularly the ones that are so blue they’re ultraviolet, police cannot do any of those things unless they declare a riot. The Democrats’ laws prohibit them from doing any of that.

Democrats, whenever and wherever they control both the Executive and Legislative Branches, have been very, very thorough about telling police what they can and cannot do, and when they can do it. Telling them not to cooperate with ICE is only one symptom of this woke disease. There are many, many more, afflicting all politicians with a (D) after their names.

If your local news station is prohibited (by a network-wide mandate) from telling you there’s a riot downtown, how are you going to find out? Are you expected to scan the horizon for columns of smoke during every daily commute?

Woke is indeed a disease, and the propaganda bureaus of the Democrat party Deep State (DPDS) are terminally ill. They will never recover. Their viewers need to just put them all out of their misery, like horses with broken legs. Unfortunately, enough airport lounges, bars, and nursing homes are permanently tuned in to MSNBC or CNN that those networks probably survive on life support for decades.

I’ve written previously that my earliest memory was the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Both my parents were loyal Democrats, active in the union. I’d just been taught that “the president is like a daddy, but he’s a daddy for everybody.”

Then I watched him get shot in the head.

JFK was the loudest voice in a political party that was truly great, at that moment. It seemed they were finally turning their backs on their racist past. Our positions on all the most important issues weren’t that far apart. House and Senate members developed friendships across the aisle and respected each other.

Using lawfare against a political opponent, or impeaching him when he hadn’t even earned a parking ticket, was not only unheard of; it probably hadn’t even occurred to anyone.

Today, the loudest voice in that party is Zohran Mamdani. He admits that he lied on his application to Columbia, presumably because black Americans were getting preference in admissions. He admits he’s a socialist, so he’s probably a communist. He admits that he supports Hamas, so he’s probably antisemitic.

And he’s about to become the mayor of New York City, which has the largest Jewish community outside Israel. There are prominent Jewish Democrats in New York, such as Chuck Schumer, who actually support this man — like chickens voting for Colonel Sanders.

How the mighty have fallen. The Democrat party will never achieve the greatness it once enjoyed. Perhaps AOC and her Jihad Squad can salvage something on the national level, but the party is rapidly limiting itself to a bundle of special interest groups that hate one another’s guts, united only by their hatred for Trump.

Unless there is some catastrophe in the Republican Party, I’m skeptical about ever seeing a president with a (D) after his or her (or their or its) name in my lifetime. Most Republicans may rejoice at that prospect, but I’m deeply saddened.

We need a genuinely multi-party system. Time and time again, throughout history, whenever one party gains total control and keeps it, that party goes off the deep end.

Jim Davis is an I.T. specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis — the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.