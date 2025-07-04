Denaturalization of anti-Americans during our 249th anniversary

President Trump and his coterie have many wondrous celebrations planned for our country’s jubilant 249th anniversary. It’s sooo darn exciting! However, there are some among us who do not deserve the festivities. On a more somber note, there should be a denaturalization ceremony for naturalized anti-American interlopers who commit crimes. Furthermore, those who’ve attained permanent resident status must finally commit — take the citizenship test or return whence they came.

Recently, President Trump hinted that turncoat Elon Musk may have to “close up shop and return to South Africa.” I’m not sure about that one, perhaps his initial DOGE efforts have earned him special dispensation. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) may be a better denaturalization candidate. She is an unnatural naturalized citizen who has earned a passage back to the heart of darkness.

Why would evil Ilhan even want to stay in a country she already hates? Her loathing will only fester as our 249th anniversary jubilations reverberate in waves of patriotism across our majestic land. Our magnificence will just eat her up.

We are tolerant of stupidity in the marketplace of ideas, even the misguided ones, so she’s welcome to disagree with MAGA if that’s what her contemptuous constituents confer. However, she is not welcome to traitorously disparage the country that took her in, rescuing her from the forsaken hell hole of her birth.

We are so forgiving and generous that perhaps we only want to be uplifting as American spirits soar during our celebrations. Then again, denaturalization of the unrepentant anti-American enemies within may help cleanse our political polis. This is not a fine distinction or slippery slope. Some naturalized enemies amongst us are obviously pretenders; their intentions as clearly naked as their vapid souls. They don’t love America, they want to ravage her with ungodly precepts.

On a related note, what’s with all those permanent resident aliens? Green Card holders who live here in perpetuity need to get off the pot. Presuming five years of upstanding residency (no misdemeanors or slurping at the government trough) — take the citizenship test, already. And, learn the native tongue: there’s even less of an excuse now that English is our official language. If five long years of alien status is not long enough to determine one’s allegiance, then show some integrity and return to your foreign potentates. Good luck with that.

Frankly, making America great again requires making America American again. America can be glisteningly beautiful and vibrant by celebrating our splendid tapestry of cultures, but they are interwoven by all-American principles derived from the a priori truths of the Almighty. Enough of the Americas. Enough of the United Nations. Enough of dehumanizing doctrines that rot atop the scrapheap of history. America first — or get out of here. Bon Voyage and good riddance.

Now let’s get on with celebrating the 249 years…and counting…of the last great hope of Earth with our American-loving compatriots, irrespective of their ethnicity.

