A heartfelt ode to American freedom from an Iranian immigrant

On this radiant Fourth of July, 2025, as I stand under the vast American sky, my heart swells with gratitude for the 249th anniversary of this nation’s independence. For someone like me, who left oppression in Iran decades ago, this day is more than a celebration of America’s birth. It’s also a personal testament to the promise of liberty, a beacon that called me to these shores. Yet, as I share this reflection, I invite every reader, whether born here or drawn here by hope, to feel the universal pulse of freedom that binds us all.

The Declaration of Independence, signed in 1776, is a sacred text to me. Its words, preserved in the National Archives, echo the dreams I carried when I left behind a land where dissent was silenced: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” As a young exile, I clung to that promise, finding in America a place where my voice could finally breathe. The courage of Jefferson, Adams, and Franklin wasn’t just a historical act; it was a lifeline for someone like me, yearning for a home where ideas could flourish.

The Revolution that gave birth to this nation resonates deeply. I think of the soldiers at Valley Forge, shivering through winter, their resolve unyielding. Historian Gordon S. Wood calls the Revolution a radical redefinition of society, where ordinary people reshaped what it meant to be free. In my early days here, working late nights, I felt that same grit in the stories of immigrants and locals alike, each of us chasing a piece of that revolutionary dream. Freedom, I learned, is not a gift. Rather, it’s a fire kindled by sacrifice.

This Independence Day, I honor not only the founders but every person who has fought to fulfill America’s promise. From abolitionists fighting slavery to civil rights marchers, their struggles reflect my quiet battles to belong. I remember my first vote in America, my hand trembling as I marked the ballot, which was a right I never had in Iran. That moment, like this holiday, belongs to all who cherish the chance to shape their destiny.

America’s strength lies in its many differing voices. As someone who once felt like an outsider, I’ve found home in the laughter of neighbors at block parties and in the kindness of strangers who became friends. Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address rightly summed America up as an extraordinary nation “conceived in Liberty.”

This year, even as we face division and uncertainty, I see in Americans the same longing for liberty in a healthy society that brought me here. We are bound by our shared love for this land of second chances.

The fireworks tonight, which are an honored tradition first observed on July 4, 1777, are more than a spectacle; they’re a symbol of hope’s explosion. For me, each burst recalls the moment I stepped off a plane, heart racing, knowing I was free. That spark lives in every reader who has ever dreamed of a better tomorrow, whether escaping tyranny or simply seeking a fair shot.

But this day also reminds us that freedom comes with challenges. Unless people engage with our government by learning, voting, and volunteering, we will lose it. I think of the late-night conversations with my American-born children, teaching them to question, to vote, to care. We all share this duty, to nurture the liberty that unites us.

As I watch the stars and stripes wave today, I feel the weight of my journey from exile to citizen, but also the lightness of belonging. America is not perfect, but its beauty lies in its striving to be a shining light to the world. On this Independence Day, when we gather around barbecues, flags, and fireworks, let us recommit to a nation where every dream has room to grow. For me, for you, for all of us, this is our home, our hope, our freedom.

Happy Independence Day, America. May we forever hold high the torch of liberty, lighting the way for all who seek it.