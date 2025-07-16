Democrats are Scarlett O’Hara; the GOP is Clint Eastwood

It’s appalling how the Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS) and its propaganda minions in the so-called “news media” are trying to politicize the real-life tragedy in the Guadalupe Valley floods in Texas.

The lies coming out of them are so awful, so incredibly odious, it’s actually hard to believe.

Dana Bash on CNN and Al Sharpton on MSNBC used their platforms to insinuate the tragic deaths of at least 134 people, 37 of whom were children, can be blamed on President Trump’s agency cutbacks.

This is a lie, but it’s worse than a lie. It’s an attempt to use tragedy for a political objective. It must be denounced in the strongest terms possible.

In 2017, Texas received an enormous grant from the Trump administration — yes, that Trump administration — in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and used the money to install 10 new flooding gauges, and a complete high water detection system.

In 2023, Pepsi awarded a grant that was used to replace two radial gates that regulate high tides and flooding on the Guadalupe River.

So a combination of Team Trump, GOP leadership at the state level, and private grant money made Guadalupe Valley residents as well-guarded against flooding as reasonable minds could make them.

The National Weather Service reported they normally have two people on duty, covering weather reporting and warnings in the areas affected by the flood. On the night of the flood, knowing a serious weather pattern was approaching with flooding potential, they increased their staff to five, which is what they typically do.

There was no lack of coverage, or shortage of weather experts. They broadcast flood warnings on the evening of July 3, and again on the morning of July 4. Perhaps due to the holiday, a lot of Texans weren’t listening to any broadcasts.

But it’s clear that 2025 funding had nothing to do with this tragedy. It was a confluence of natural factors that overwhelmed human preparation, just like any other natural disaster.

Democrats and their media co-conspirators obviously adopted a strategy of making a controversy out of every tragedy — whether it’s a mass shooting, or a natural disaster like this one — hoping to blame the president and his administration for absolutely anything and everything.

To accomplish this goal, they now lie about everything. Thus, in a similar vein, every mass shooting is an opportunity to demand assault weapon bans and “common sense gun reform.”

It’s also an opportunity for the Dana Bashes and Al Sharptons of the world to speculate loudly, to the handful of viewers they still have, that the shooter must be a white guy in a MAGA hat — unless and until the shooter’s social media profile proves he’s a left-wing freak (as is so often the case).

Then his ideology drops off their radar like an express elevator. For example: the recent political assassinations in the Twin Cities suburbs.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, via Yahoo:

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, and Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded ... Both lawmakers are members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party — Minnesota’s version of Democrats.

One of the alleged shooter’s friends or neighbors instantly described him on camera as a “conservative,” so the propaganda bureaus are sticking to that story 24/7: “He’s a Trump supporter. He shot two Democrats. This is political warfare. Typical conservative behavior. It’s despicable.”

But details are coming out, indicating that he might not be so conservative. He was appointed to two state boards by two different left-wing governors: Mark Dayton and Tim Walz.

One might be a fluke, but two isn’t a coincidence. I've often mentioned a key quote from the film V for Vendetta when contemplating Democrats: “There are no coincidences … There is only the illusion of coincidence.”

Also, ex-CBS reporter Liz Collin (from the Minneapolis affiliate, WCCO-TV) reported about 10 days ago on a Tucker Carlson podcast that the alleged shooter’s vast, collected scribblings included a desire to kill Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) … and replace her with Tim Walz. Does that sound like something a conservative would say?

No, it sounds like something a left-wing lunatic like James Hodgkinson, or Willem van Spronsen would do, not just say. Klobuchar is a moderate; Walz is sufficiently left-wing.

What the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel propaganda bureau failed to mention is that earlier that morning, according to police, doorbell cameras and other devices captured the alleged shooter stopping at two other legislators’ homes in Maple Grove and New Hope, just before shooting Hortman, Hoffman and their spouses.

Maple Grove is the home of State Senate President Pro Tempore Ann Rest (D). She broke ranks and voted in favor of the bill that removed illegal immigrants from Medicaid, just like Hortman did in the House.

New Hope is the home of State Rep. Kristin Robbins (R). Like Hortman (D) and Rest (D), she voted in favor of the bill, enabling it to reach the governor’s desk in a midnight blue state.

So two of the priority targets that morning had a (D) after their names, but were insufficiently left-wing on the issue of Medicaid for illegals, betraying their party. And a third was a Republican. Again, it sounds like something a radical left-winger would do, punishing two heretics and one infidel.

Democrats (and radical left-wingers, for whom the Democrats are too conservative) are many times more prone to violence than Republicans, especially political violence.

But you’d never know that from the diktat of the DPDS, and its propaganda shills in what was once known as the “news media.” They dismiss massive left-wing riots as “mostly peaceful protests,” exaggerate the only conservative riot in the past 150 years into an “insurrection,” and claimed the biggest domestic terrorism threat was white supremacists.

(Any terrorist attacks by white supremacists? No.)

As Rahm Emanuel advised Barack Obama, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” Always get as much political mileage out of it as you can.

These people are opportunistic ghouls, who don’t care about the unimaginable pain so many Texas families are going through. In their perverse minds, they see an opportunity to exploit this for political advantage.

What kind of psychotic mind, upon hearing the shocking news of young children being swept away in a flood, or shot to death in a mass shooting at school, thinks this way? The kind of person who thinks like this is capable of any atrocity. These are the Eichmanns of the DPDS.

It’s the left that’s mean and histrionic, like Scarlett O’Hara. It’s the conservatives who are level-headed and just look mean, like Clint Eastwood.



(AI image by the author, using Grok.)

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.