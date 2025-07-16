Notes on the passing scene -- Taliban, Canada, and John Kerry admitting Trump was right all along

It's a weird world out there and here are some semi-random thoughts:

A 45-year-old Afghan man allegedly attempted to marry a 6-year-old girl in Helmand Province.

Amu.tv reported that the youngster had allegedly been sold by her father to a man who already has two wives, but the kind-hearted Taliban stepped in and arrested both men involved. (Yes, “kind-hearted” was sarcastic.) The Taliban brought no charges against the men but are making the prospective groom wait until the girl is 9 before taking her home, according to local media.

You know your behavior is egregious when even the Taliban intercedes on a girl’s behalf, even as tepidly as it did. Virtue-signaling Democrats would have likely made the man wait until the girl was at least 11 before allowing him to take her home.

Meanwhile, Canada’s ever more extensive euthanasia program, or assistance in dying (AID?!) policy, is now killing the disabled and those who have mental health issues, not just terminal physical diagnoses. Including those who do not want to die, according to reports. And eligibility for being offed by the state is set to be expanded in 2027.

Canadians keep electing asshats. Therefore, Canada is utterly unable to contain its wildfires, has punitive rates of taxation, a very low fertility rate — and state-sponsored eugenics and euthanasia programs. It appears obvious that Canada itself doesn’t need any assistance in dying.

And back in the states, John Kerry recently admitted that President Trump was right on immigration and the border.

During an interview on BBC’s the "Reflections" podcast, Kerry said: "The first thing any president should say, any president, or anybody in public life, is, without a border protected, you don't have a nation — I believe that. If you're going to define your nation, you have to have a border that means something.”

He added, "We have a system. I wish President Biden had been heard more often saying, 'I'm going to enforce the law.'"

Color me gobsmacked. The podcast’s host then noted that Trump was likely to take Kerry's comments to mean that he was right. To which Kerry replied, "He was right.”

Somewhere, pigs are flying.

Speaking of President Trump, reports indicate that the bombing of Iran’s Fordow nuclear facilities, authorized by President Trump, has set back Iran’s nuclear weapons program — and therefore its attempt to destroy Israel and the U.S. -- by several years.

It should be noted that Trump has also set back Democrats’ attempt to destroy Israel and the United States by at least four years.

