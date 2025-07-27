Biden really was after soccer moms

Do you remember late 2021, still relatively early days of Biden’s Handler’s Administration? Those were the heady days of unlimited Democrat power, of government intimidation and control of media, and of a relentless hunt for domestic terrorists. They, second only to Climate Change, were said to be the most existential threat facing America, and Attorney General Merrick Garland was determined to weaponize the DOJ and FBI to combat both threats.

But who were these domestic terrorists? Antifa? Black Lives Matter? Gangs? Organized crime? Certainly not. They were far more dangerous than that: American soccer moms. They were Normal American parents showing up at schools and school board meetings concerned about the sexual and political indoctrination of their children.

Leftist school boards and teachers—much of the American education establishment is leftist—were horrified to discover their indoctrination had been discovered, and parents weren’t going to put up with it. School boards censored parents, had them forcibly removed from public forums and even had them arrested for daring to presume they had some role in the education of their children. How dare they question us? They’re not qualified! We're the experts!

AG Garland was called before Congress and, armed with information from whistleblowers, they asked him about the prevalence and danger of the threat:

Graphic: Twitter Post

They also asked him what caused the DOJ’s concern about the non-existent threat. Were FBI agents investigating numerous terrorist threats or attacks? Not so much:

Graphic: Twitter Post

It was soon discovered that the very leftist National School Board Association sent a letter to President Biden—at the White House’s request—demanding federal suppression of parents who didn’t appreciate Critical Race Theory and other woke doctrine imposed on their children. Using the NSBA letter, the White House referred the matter to Garland, who swung boldly into action, sending a letter to the White House pretending his fake concerns originated in federal law enforcement. Garland also immediately weaponized the FBI against parents.

Sand state and local school boards and associations quickly broke ranks:

Graphic: Twitter Post

Many local school boards ended their association with the NSBA. The administration denied any White House involvement, but after a 3.5-year legal battle, American First Legal finally obtained incontrovertible evidence of White House machinations:

Graphic: X Post

Today, America First Legal (AFL) released explosive new documents conclusively proving what AFL has known since day one: the infamous October 4 memo from Attorney General Garland labeling concerned parents as “domestic terrorists” was a political operation of weaponized government, not the normal, lawful execution of federal laws by the Department of Justice (DOJ). These never-before-seen documents—uncovered only because of AFL’s relentless efforts over the past three and a half years—expose not only the Biden White House’s involvement in pushing a weaponized DOJ, but also strong dissent from careers within the Department’s Civil Rights Division, who warned that there was no federal authority or legal basis to target these parents in the first place because their speech is protected by the First Amendment.

Those in the memo were top DOJ officials. They were challenged in finding a “federal hook” because there was no possible predicate for using the FBI—or any federal law enforcement agency—to investigate parents legitimately concerned about the education of their children. They were breaking no laws, but they were bringing public attention the Biden Administration didn’t want to its DEI/CRT efforts. They had to be intimidated into silence at all costs.

Officials in the Deputy Attorney General’s office recognized they had no business surveilling parents committing no federal crimes. Local crimes—there were a few—could be handled by local authorities. They apparently did what they could to discourage DOJ involvement, knowing it would be legally wrong and morally repellant, but they were ignored.

The American First Legal article contains much more information, including this from Andrew Block, AFL Senior Counsel:

“The Biden Administration wanted Americans to believe that the October 4 Memo was a run-of-the-mill law enforcement response to concerns raised by teachers and threatened school board administrators. But America First Legal has said all along that this was a political operation. Today, we have conclusively proven that this was not a routine law enforcement response, but rather a political agenda rammed through under the guise of an organic response. When asked for an authority on which to base targeting parents, senior and long-serving Justice Department officials told the Biden Administration there was no authority and this was First Amendment protected activity, but Garland’s weaponized Justice Department proceeded anyway.”

This is only one chapter in a fast-growing volume of Democrats’ war on Normal Americans and America. DEI and CRT are on the decline, but like Chinese Communists, American leftists play the long game. As has been attributed to many: “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.