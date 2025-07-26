'Safe Parking' for homeless in campers in San Diego largely a waste of taxpayer money

Do NGOs just think up what they think the homeless population wants and then use such thinkings to shake money out of the government?

Sure looks like it.

Amy Reichert is a local politico in San Diego who specializes in uncovering the seedy underbelly of one-party blue rule.

She found this:

Only 19 cars in a 190-space Safe Parking lot at H Barracks last night at 10:30pm.

Taxpayers paid millions for this.

Where are the homeless it was supposed to help?

Why is it still nearly empty?

Jewish Family Services has a $14M+ yearly contract with the City to run 5 of these… pic.twitter.com/JczkOBZtAh — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) July 26, 2025

NGO Jewish Family Service, which is the twin brother of Catholic Charities, got a $14 million city contract to set up these 'safe parking' places for homeless people who live in campers.

The results speak for themselves.

And this is not because barely anyone is homeless and living in a camper -- the streets of the beach communities such as Mission Beach are overloaded with these homeless campers.

But apparently few want 'safe parking' or 'safe camping' as these setups are known. Quite a few are in town to do drugs and party, if not other nefarious activities. And with the welcome mat out, based on city policies that tie the cops' hands against enforcing vagrancy laws, they will come. California, after all, is home to a quarter of the nation's homeless population. Something is bringing them to that state.

You'd think an experienced NGO would know this, would have a good working knowledge of who the homeless are and what is drawing them to town in their campers and what they actually want in terms of services.

Instead, they haven't a clue. NGOs put out the narrative that homeless people in campers just want a 'safe space' to park their campers. But like shelter space, it often happens that they don't want that at all. They want free drugs, the freedom to do drugs in public, a public paycheck, and the freedom to act any way the drugs make them, which based on the result seems to be the aim

NGOs put out the narrative in the press and at their many conferences that the homeless simply don't have safe spaces to park and all they want are safe spaces, so NGOs to the rescue, let the government contracts roll.

This is a good example of NGO dynamics at work, putting out a useless service in exchange for a big government contract. What do they care that the homeless aren't showing up, mostly because they have other agendas? Hain't they got the money?

No wonder President Trump stepping in and taking charge of the homeless situation has got so many up in arms. Trump is actually demanding results of his policies, having seen the failure after failure of the NGO-industrial complex and the blue state governors that feed them money.

That concept is completely foreign to these NGOs who have nothing to show for all their grant drawings.

Image: Screen shot from Amy Reichert video, via X