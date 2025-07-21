Barry’s arc gets bent

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? O.K. then, let’s start with the bad.

Barack Obama’s not going to get charged with anything for his sundry offenses against our country and Donald Trump, detailed by Tulsi Gabbard in her recommendation for criminal prosecution. There will be no indictments, no televised trials, nor will he ever see the inside of a jail cell. Ain’t happening.

Heck, if The One were ever perp-walked and had his mugshot taken, you’d see rioting in blue cities that’d make the George Floyd conflagrations look like Bingo Night disagreements at the senior center.

No, when all the shouting over his considerable malfeasance dies down, Barack Obama will still be wildly wealthy, in possession of three tony mansions, beloved by the loony, America-hating left (if not Michelle), and most important, a free man.

President Trump truly loves America, perhaps even more after the attempts on his life. And I can’t imagine him allowing the death, dissension, and destruction that would surely take place if Obama got his just deserts.

No, in my unhumble opinion, Obama’s in no real jeopardy, legally. But, here’s the good news: he will suffer greatly because he’s a narcissist nonpareil.

He talked of single-handedly transforming our country, of stopping the rise of the oceans—which is certainly critical for the longevity of his two oceanfront estates—and of being the change agent that finally allows our planet to heal.

Barry’s got a god complex our Creator would envy, and has always been fond of associating himself with renowned men by appropriating their words. On several occasions while addressing his adoring sheep, Obama has invoked Dr. Martin Luther King, blathering on about “the arc of history bending towards justice,” and implying that he (BHO) was just the man to make it happen.

Obama’s such an egomaniac, he’s already imagined all the history books still to be written, all proclaiming his unique greatness in solemn and beatific terms, his handsome face adorning the cover.

But now, as more and more previously hidden and damaging information from his corrupt administration comes out, it’s clear that Barry’s historical arc is getting bent towards abject public humiliation, not justice.

He will long be remembered as an America-hating globalist who couldn’t apologize enough for past U.S. transgressions.

A biracial man, elected in large part by guilt-ridden liberals anxious to erase the stain of slavery, who then made it cool to disparage and discriminate against white people, set race relations back by half a century.

As someone who reassured the citizenry that Obamacare would allow them to keep their doctors, keep their insurance plans, and save money on premiums, three things Barry absolutely knew not to be true.

As a president fond of telling folks to find the best in everyone, this even as he conspired with the likes of Hillary Clinton, Jim Comey, James Clapper, Bob Mueller, and our execrable media to paint President Trump as an illegitimate Russian stooge and thereby ruin his term in office.

As the unseen puppeteer who made senile Joe Biden’s mouth move after telling him what to say or read off the teleprompter, and who pushed the poor soul to run again even as the 81-year-old fought advancing dementia and late-stage cancer.

Curious historians may well wonder, was Obama behind the ridiculous and unprecedented lawfare brought against candidate, citizen, and president, Donald Trump? Did Barry O. secretly direct the blue states’ efforts to take Trump off the presidential ballot? Was BHO even remotely involved in the laughably poor efforts by the Secret Service to keep candidate and former President Trump alive in 2024?

If the answer to any or all three of those questions is yes, I and millions of others would not in the least be surprised.

Fact is, Barack Obama has long been a liar, a cheat, a first-class race-baiter, and a nasty slithering snake in the grass. That’s what the history books will say about him, and thanks to the Trump administration, more evidence supporting that judgment will continue to come out.

And to a pathological narcissist like Obama, that’s gotta really put his mom jeans in a bunch. He must find it incredibly painful that Americans of today—and tomorrow—will see precisely who Barry O. was, the bad things he did, and the ugliness in his heart.

And, in a way, that’s justice.

Image from Grok.