WaPo points its equally-dirty finger at the government for ‘lost credibility’

It is extremely rich, and a grand demonstration of a complete lack of self-awareness when the WaPo, which has colluded with the government continuously to spread lies to the American people, lectures the government about the dangers of misleading the public.

In this opinion piece, the lead examples are the JFK files and of course, Epstein, because the media needs to divert attention from other things.

Conspiracy theories take root when government misleads From the JFK assassination to the Epstein scandal, government authorities have lost their credibility.

Here is a small sample of where the WaPo, and other media outlets, to intentionally mislead (lie) to the public as they interfere in every election:

1. Before and after the 2016 election, as the media and government bureaucrats were actively campaigning for Hillary, they started peddling the lie that Trump was colluding with Russia to win the election. There was no evidence of this, but the media didn’t care. There were endless investigations based on these lies to destroy Trump. In recent polls, 50% of Democrats still believe these lies. Indoctrination works. The WaPo and NYT even won Pulitzers based on these lies.

When Trump truthfully said that Russian collusion was a hoax and that the Obama administration illegally spied on him and his team, the media falsely called that a lie.

Now, Tulsi Gabbard is releasing many documents that show how the cabal of Obama, Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Susan Rice, and others concocted the Russian collusion story out of thin air. So how do WaPo and others report the new development? They don’t, because the truth doesn’t matter.

2. In 2009, Obama and others continually lied, with the help of the compliant media, that people would be able to keep their doctor, keep their plan, and premiums would go down substantially. Yet the prices have skyrocketed, because of Obamacare, for fifteen years. The media and other Democrats continue the lie that Obamacare has made health insurance more affordable.

3. Dr Fauci. Continually lied that the dictatorial edicts of six-foot social distancing, Plexiglas, and keeping schools and businesses closed were based on science when in fact, they were just concocted out of thin air. The media and others spread these lies and silenced people who disagreed. It is immeasurable how much damage this junk science has caused to children and others.

When Trump and others wanted to investigate the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus, Fauci, the media, and others concocted the lie that it was a disproven conspiracy.

4. As the cartels got rich, innocent people were murdered, terrorists and gang members flooded across the border, and 300,000 children were “lost,” Merrick Garland, the White House, and special interest groups targeted parents who complained at school board meetings. They were compared to domestic terrorists. Throughout the Biden and Obama years, the media peddled the lie that the Justice Department was independent and no one was above the law.

5. The FBI and intelligence agencies knew about the Biden family corruption and knew the laptop was real, yet they blocked the public from seeing it. Blinken organized 51 former intelligence officials to call it Russian disinformation, and the complicit media kept the public from seeing the truth in the 2010 election.

6. Bob Hur listed all the crimes that Biden potentially committed, but said he was above the law because he was too incompetent. The cabinet, media, and other Democrats called that a lie. They falsely said that Biden was sharp as a tack, and also falsely said that Hur exonerated him.

7. The media has buried the hearings on Biden family corruption and is burying the truth about the dangers of the autopen. They clearly don’t care that people other than Biden were running the White House as they pretend they care about integrity.

8. One of the biggest and most damaging lies that the public is endlessly told by the media, government, and other Democrats is that it is settled science that humans and our use of natural resources is causing climate change. They say this even though there is zero scientific data that shows a direct link between the number of humans, number of cars, amount of oil we use, amount of coal we use, or amount of natural gas we use and temperatures, storms, sea levels, and floods. They also don’t care that previous dire predictions have been 100% wrong. They silence anyone who tells the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally.

9. The White House, Justice Department, the media, and other Democrats also sought to destroy border patrol members with lies that they whipped Haitians. There is no end of the people that the media and other Democrats seek to destroy with lies to push their agenda. It could be white Catholic boys for wearing MAGA hats, or white Duke Lacrosse players after black woman cried rape, or fraternity boys that were falsely accuse of rape in a Rolling Stone article, or a white cop falsely accused in Ferguson, Missouri with the fake “hands up don’t shoot” story, or when the WaPo ran a non-verified story to destroy Judge Kavanaugh.

The media whines whenever inspector generals, state department officials, intelligence officials, CDC staff, Justice department officials, and others are fired. They say how valuable they are.

Here are a couple of jokes: NPR and PBS are balanced, and Colbert speaks truth to power. They are all essentially Democrat campaign workers. PBS and NPR should also lose their tax-exempt status because they campaign every day for one party.

As for Epstein, I would also like to see more evidence, but the media and other Democrats didn’t care about Epstein during Obama’s and Biden’s twelve years in office, and they don’t care now. All they care about is getting the scalp of Trump, a goal they’ve had for ten years, no matter how much they have to lie and “mislead.”

The NYT and WSJ recent stories about Trump and Epstein show how little the media cares about verification.

Think of how much more successful Trump could be if he didn’t have to deal with all the people attacking him and his policies every day.

Image: Dion Hinchcliffe, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.