About our lefty Supreme Court justices ...

As frustrating as many of the Supreme Court’s decisions have been of late, in the past week or two they seem to have come to their senses.

That they finally put a stop to the unconstitutional intervention, intrusion into the purview of the executive branch’s powers, and stopped those far left activist judges from kneecapping the president (Trump vs. Casa).

They also ruled that no state can allow the genital mutilation of minor children (US v. Skrmetti).

That this issue got this far is a sad commentary on the state of our nation.

And in a third victory, the Court ruled that parents may opt out of the LGBT grooming/indoctrination that has been going on in our schools, public and private, since the Obama administration and escalated under Biden’s ill-fated regime ( Mahmoud v. Taylor) .

Fourth, the Court decided that porn sites must require age identification; a no-brainer one would think (FREE SPEECH COALITION, INC., ET AL. v. PAXTON, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF TEXAS).

But, in each case, the three leftist women on the court voted the wrong way. They voted for activist judges superseding the president. They voted against banning the mutilation of minor children, against children as young as kindergarten being able to escape LGBT indoctrination. And they voted against porn sites requiring those attempting access them reveal their age.

Justces Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan do not have children, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has two daughters.

Not being a parent, however, should not render a person devoid of common sense when it comes to protecting the innocence of children.

And yet, how else to explain the votes of Sotomayor and Kagan beyond the fact that they have no experience with or affection for the youngest among us?

They seem to be admitting that they have no sense of how seriously the innocence of children must be protected. Even worse, how do we explain Jackson’s votes against the protection of children in each case because she is a mother … of girls!

Each of these women are old enough to know better without reference to their marital or parental status. How on earth does one rise to the prestigious position of a Supreme Court justice and not know how tragically wrong their votes on each of these decisions is?

But then, it was Jackson who could not define what a woman is! One has to fear for her daughters’ safety and futures.

Sotomayor actually fears not mandating LGBT books and indoctrination for K-12 kids! These three women are a menace to society.

That Jackson was a DEI hire is not disputable.

Biden promised to appoint a black woman to the Court and he did, clearly without doing the requisite vetting. Her dissent in the federal court injunctions case has been ridiculed not only be her colleague Amy Coney Barrett, but by numerous other legal scholars and Court watchers.

She embarrassed herself and proved she was never qualified to take a place on the SCOTUS.

Sotomayor was also a poor appointment by Obama. She was never a “wise Latina” but her lack of constitutional expertise has only served to shine a light on Jackson’s more serious legal weaknesses.

Kagan, on the other hand, is a brilliant woman and scholar but has been captured by the wokery the left demands. She opposed the abuse of the federal courts in 2022 but voted for their continued activism in 2025.

She lacked the courage to stand up for what she clearly stated in 2022.

Surely, the fact of motherhood has been under attack for years. The business of Planned Parenthood is to prevent it. Just the other day Michelle Obama said that “giving birth is the least significant thing a woman can do.”

She was never a model of attentive motherhood. Given her stated complaints on her podcast of late, she hated being both a wife, mother and First Lady. She is a world-class whiner. Her lack of gratitude for the fact that she was, for a time, the most revered woman in the country, the most privileged and now one of the most wealthy, is rather stunning.

If on the SCOTUS, she would likely vote exactly as Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson, votes of women who do not enjoy being women, let alone being mothers in the cases of Jackson and Obama.

Clearly, the left’s unrelenting attacks on traditional marriage, parenthood, heterosexuality, and the nuclear family in general have been mighty successful. Gloria Steinam’s old saw that “a woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle” has done its long-term damage to America’s once functional culture of family, faith and love of country.

Polls show that Democrats hate all of the above – family, religion, and America as founded. Additionally, polls show that Democrats are not happy nor are they mentally healthy when compared to conservatives.

One hardly needs to question why; they’ve been programmed to be miserable. The votes on those recent cases by Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson prove the left has had its way with at least two generations and not in a good way.

May the Age of Trump begin to reverse the left’s assault on all that was once held dear in America.

