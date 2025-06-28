Yes, the LGBTQ+ activists are after your children

All little kids like sparkles. Drag queens sparkle. All little kids like fairies. Drag queens pretend to be fairies. All little kids like bright colors. Drag queens cover themselves in bright colors, and the LGBTQ+ movement bathes itself in all the colors of the rainbow. All little kids love simple, bright songs. Drag queens constantly sing those songs. And little kids hang out in libraries and elementary schools...and that’s where drag queens have been heading for years.

But through it all, a vocal LGBTQ+ cohort insisted that they were not groomers who were targeting children. That was far-right paranoia and homophobia.

And the thing is that, unless they were sick, sick pedophiles, like these men in Georgia and England, non-activist gays and lesbians who are not pedophiles and just want to live quietly gay lives without drama and politics, meant it. However, according to Andrew Sullivan, a gay leftist, that compact is now broken.

In a New York Times op-ed piece entitled “How the Gay Rights Movement Radicalized, and Lost Its Way,” he articulates his understanding of the sane gay approach to children:

The gay rights movement, especially in the marriage years, had long asked for simple liberal equality and mutual respect — live and let live. Reform, not revolution. No one’s straight marriage would change if gay marriage arrived, we pledged. You can bring up your children however you like. We will leave you alone. We will leave your children alone. (Emphasis mine.)

He continues that the transgender movement broke that implied promise:

But in the wake of victory, L.G.B.T.Q.+ groups reneged on that pledge. They demanded that the entire society change in a fundamental way so that the sex binary no longer counted. Elementary school children were taught that being a boy or a girl might not have anything to do with their bodies, and that their parents had merely guessed whether they were a boy or a girl when they were born. In fact, sex was no longer to be recognized at birth — it was now merely assigned, penciled in. We got new terms like “chest-feeding” for “breastfeeding” and “birthing parent” for “mother.”

Just to make it completely clear, Sullivan reiterates the “we’re not groomers” aspect of sane homosexuality:

In the gay rights movement, there had always been an unspoken golden rule: Leave children out of it. We knew very well that any overreach there could provoke the most ancient blood libel against us: that we groom and abuse kids. You can bring up your children however you like, we promised. We will leave you alone. We will leave your children alone. So what did the gender revolutionaries go and do? They focused almost entirely on children and minors. Partly because the adult issues had been resolved or close to it, and partly because true cultural revolutions start with the young, it meant overhauling the education not only of children with gender dysphoria, but of every other kid as well.

Well, yes, of course. That’s what revolutionaries do. As Lenin is reputed to have said, “Give me four [or six or eight] years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” Whether he said it or not, it’s true: Catch ‘em while they’re young and their minds are malleable, and, while it’s eventually possible to uproot those ideas, what was planted by gently pushing a small seedling into soft fertile soil, will have turned into a towering, deep-rooted oak that requires a whole team with saws and tractors to remove.

Sullivan goes on in this vein, trying desperately to separate the transactivists from the homosexuals and lesbians, but it’s tough going. (Let me refer you again to the Georgia and England pedophile stories, linked above.) What makes it even tougher going is that a lot of the LGBTQ+ members aren’t even bothering to deny anymore that they want your children.

Representative of this is a person named Zinnia Jones who has almost 31,000 followers on X and another almost 20,000 followers on Bluesky (although there’s likely to be overlap between the two accounts). In case you’re wondering, this is Zinnia Jones:

The person in the video is so “un-sexed” that I have no idea whether this is a man pretending to be a woman or a woman pretending to be a man. (I think it’s the former, so I’ll call Zinnia “he.”) He begins by boasting about going to college, where impressionable young adults can be found, and says that he now has children of his own. (I can’t even...)

But then Zinnia goes on to explain his life before he discovered he was “trans.” And for that reason, the video is worth watching for the insights it provides into how someone can become a radical “transgender” activist.

It’s clear from what Zinnia says that he suffered serious trauma during key developmental moments in his life, including a violently abusive father and a collapsing home life. Since his mother seems to have been there for him, it’s probable that he over-identified with her.

Ultimately, it seems that the extreme trauma Zinnia describes destroyed his sense of self in and even ownership over his own body. No wonder he wanted a different body. Believing himself to be a girl must have represented a complete escape from trauma.

What Zinnia describes is tragic and, normally, I’d feel pity. But that pity dies when the person that this damaged boy became says loudly and clearly that he wants to take his trauma and bring that same brokenness to your children. Thus, Zinnia, in tweets broadcast to tens of thousands of followers, savagely attacks the entire notion that children are off limits:

"In the gay rights movement, there had always been an unspoken golden rule: Leave children out of it."



Uh, we never agreed to that. Queer and trans kids are the LGBTQ community's children, much more than they belong to their assigned families, given how those families treat them https://t.co/EZa5bENzug — Zinnia Jones, bsky @zinniajones.com 🐍🔆 (@ZJemptv) June 27, 2025 So that's not really a golden rule, is it? If you think you're acting from some threatened position where "any overreach there could provoke the most ancient blood libel against us", then you don't get to describe that situation as anyone behaving according to the golden rule. — Zinnia Jones, bsky @zinniajones.com 🐍🔆 (@ZJemptv) June 28, 2025

That opening tweet in that thread has been viewed around 147,000 times, although thankfully, it’s gotten only 2,600 or so likes, which is a fairly solid negative ratio.

I sincerely doubt Zinnia is unique. The LGBTQ+ movement, which is deeply radical, has unleashed something dangerous within the sexual fringes of American society. And please note that I’m not accusing Zinnia of pedophilia. I have no reason to believe that he wants to have sex with children. Instead, he is a cult leader who wants to ensure that his movement, which is biologically incapable of procreation, nevertheless continues to “reproduce.”

While there are traditional gays and lesbians—the Scott Bessents, Ric Grennells, Dave Rubins, Spencer Klavans, and Scott Preslers of the world who want to do nothing more than have legal, same-sex private lives—the radical movement opened a Pandora’s Box of broken, deviant people who definitely want your children.