Hunter Biden’s law firm accuses him of being a deadbeat

Breitbart News reports that Hunter Biden’s law firm is suing him for unpaid legal fees. If that’s true, I’m not surprised, given that his dad is compulsively dishonest. Like father, like son.

Hunter Biden had a terrible early life trauma: When he was almost three years old, his mother lost control of her car and crashed into a truck (Joe Biden has lied about this story ever since the event occurred). The accident killed his mother and baby sister, and Hunter suffered a serious brain injury.

I’ve wondered whether that brain injury gave him a predisposition to substance and sex abuse (self-medicating is consistent with brain injury). However, it seems even more likely that being Joe Biden’s son was the problem. After all, his half-sister Ashley Biden has also had substance and sex abuse problems, and she wasn’t in a car accident that killed her mother, nor has she suffered traumatic brain injury.

Image created using AI.

The reality is that, as Chuck Todd just realized, maybe Joe wasn’t the wonderful father he has constantly proclaimed himself to be:

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd questions whether Biden’s family man image was just "40-year bill of goods"🚨



"The story of Joe Biden was this guy cared about his family so much he commuted home every night from Washington ... I sit here, I look at this, and I think, were we sold a 40-year… pic.twitter.com/BpClNqb4oi — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 23, 2025

Even without knowing exactly what went on in the Biden home, we know that Joe Biden is a compulsively dishonest person, starting with the lie about the accident that killed his wife, and continuing through a lifetime of very public lies. Biden’s first presidential run was derailed when it emerged that he’d plagiarized a British politician’s speech—which was not surprising, given that he’d also plagiarized during law school. When asked, Grok compiled a non-comprehensive list of Biden’s lies and misleading claims. Here are just some of Joe’s lies:

Beau Biden died because of his service in Iraq, or actually died in Iraq. Beau, a one-time JAG lawyer, died in Maryland from cancer.

Trump left office in 2021 with a 9% inflation rate. The rate was 1.4%.

There were no military deaths during the Biden presidency. That ignores the 13 who were killed during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Border Patrol endorsed Biden. It did not.

Trump claimed that people could inject bleach to cure their COVID. He did not.

Trump left office in 2021 with a 15% unemployment rate. It was 6.3%.

Biden never discussed business dealings with Biden. He did.

Children starved to death in Mexico because of Trump. Even the WaPo couldn’t support this one.

Biden was arrested during the Civil Rights Movement. He was not.

Biden was arrested while visiting Nelson Mandela. He did not.

Trump called white supremacists “very fine people.” He did not.

Biden drove a semi-truck. He did not.

Biden opposed the Iraq War. He did not.

If I spent time digging, that list could be so much longer. And of course, that’s not even touching upon whether he was the big guy who got 10% of deals that were brokered by his son, who it’s reasonable to belief implicitly or expressly promised them that Joe would change American foreign policy to benefit the foreign countries buying influence through Hunter.

Suffice it to say that Hunter Biden did not grow up in a home that placed a premium on honesty and decent behavior. Instead, his father has always been a singularly dishonest person.

Given the fact that Joe Biden is a manifestly dishonest person, it would take a pretty naïve law firm to believe that Hunter Biden, who is also a drug and sex addict (alleged sober), would be free of that sin. But apparently, that’s how naïve Hunter’s firm was:

The law firm that represented former President Joe Biden’s disgraced son, Hunter Biden, in his federal investigations is now suing him for unpaid legal fees. Winston & Strawn LLP recently filed the lawsuit against its former client, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit states in part that the firm represented Biden “in several complex matters, including criminal trial in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.” In turn, they provided him with what was described as “extensive legal services in those matters which generated a substantial amount of fees” — the entirety of which, they allege, Biden has not paid. “Although a portion of those fees have been paid, Mr. Biden presently owes [Winston & Strawn] substantially in excess of $50,000 in fees and interest that are due and payable,” the document reads, asserting that Biden has not paid the firm what he owes. “While some of Mr. Biden’s bills were paid between March 2023 and October 2024, a substantial amount remains due and owing,” Winston & Strawn LLP asserts. “Mr. Biden never objected to any of W&S’s invoices for the legal services rendered to him.

I’ve long found Hunter Biden a pathetic person. He’s also gross, dishonest, un-American, self-indulgent, and generally disgusting, but at some level, you’ve got to be sorry for a boy who grows up with Joe Biden as his dad. As for the law firm, having been stiffed by clients myself, it has my sympathy, but, looking at Hunter’s daddy and his documented moral corruption, it really should have known better.