When foreign flags are raised on American soil

The L.A. riots and destruction fall under the heading of a foreign invasion.

Foreign nationals have raided our country illegally; have brought with them their own flags; and have burned, looted, and destroyed our property. They arrived illegally; they set up residence in our country with the sole purpose of conquest. When a foreign invader plants his flag on our soil, we have been invaded and must consider it thus. If Russians had done the same thing, we’d destroy them.

During Biden’s reign of autopen, he and his clandestine administration deliberately seduced millions of foreign military-aged young males into our country with the promise of free stuff. And they came. Except something happened: What Biden didn’t know or care about was that these men formed an invading army, preplanned before they even arrived, with the purpose of conquering America, beginning with California and New York. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

Make no mistake: These young men constitute a foreign invading military force, hell-bent on taking what is ours, then bringing more SorosCo invaders in. They are Mexicans, Iranians, Salvadorans, and other countries’ members. They are here having first broken our laws to get in. Now they’re in, and they’re pissed enough to burn our flags and to physically attack law enforcement personnel.

Under any other circumstances, this burning, this violent behavior, this blatant scoffing at our laws would be viewed as a foreign invasion. What would a president of the United States do if an army from Mexico arrived with weapons and the Mexican flag and planted both in American cities?

When BidenCo opened the floodgates to all the criminals we now have here, he did it with the notion of replacing American citizens with a DIE country of minorities, a deliberate replacement strategy in order to solidify Democrat voters in perpetuity. These invaders knew that if they were allowed to vote and be counted in our censuses, they could get free stuff forever. Democrats knew that this was the only way they could skew the vote forever, because their policies are so bad that almost no one votes for them.

To consolidate Democrat power, Democrats need foreigners beholden to free stuff. Now they have several states loaded with these counterfeit voters. Los Angeles is only the beginning.

If these invasions are allowed to stand, we may as well pack it in. We are at war.

Image via Pixabay.