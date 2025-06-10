What have the ex-presidents said about the 2025 LA riots?

Organized protests erupted in Los Angeles this week, turning violent as demonstrators worked to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from apprehending illegal aliens and conducting criminal raids. Many of the aliens that were arrested had serious criminal histories (e.g., murder, sexual offenses) alongside prior convictions, which raises significant concerns about public safety that cannot and should not be ignored.

BREAKING: 🚨 Insurrectionists have trapped California Highway Patrol officers under a freeway overpass.



They are now being hit with incendiary devices and NO BACKUP is expected.pic.twitter.com/yxJMdaYY2I https://t.co/iE0n6FzsTH — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 9, 2025 Former presidents are seen as elder statesmen, possessing unique moral authority that could signal a bipartisan rejection of the L.A. riots and lawlessness, thus reinforcing the U.S. Constitution. However, none of the former presidents, including Bill Clinton, George Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, has publicly condemned the riots marked by violence, looting, and attacks on law enforcement. Perhaps their tactic of silence conveys more than words, echoing the often repeated social justice phrase “silence is consent.” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” comes to mind with their refrain: “And the vision that was planted in my brain still remains, within the sound of silence.”

California Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass are not silent. They have consistently issued strong rhetoric against federal actions and the vilification of ICE, which encourages resistance to law enforcement and undermines the rule of law, which is being amplified in the mainstream news. Such attitudes pose a serious risk, leading to an increase in crime and disorder, endangering public safety, and will spread to other Democrat-controlled cities.

Clinton, Bush, and Obama were not silent in 2021. They publicly condemned the Capitol protests by pro-Trump supporters on January 6 of that year, calling them an attack on our democratic values. They issued their statements on the very day of the event.

Ironically, House speaker Nancy Pelosi later stated, “We have totally failed. We have to take some responsibility for not holding the security accountable for what could have happened.” She added, “Oh, my God, I cannot believe the stupidity of this. And I take the full responsibility.” Pelosi had oversight responsibilities and appointed House sergeant-of-arms Paul D. Irving. He resigned after failing in his duties during the 2021 United States Capitol protests.

🚨 Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump.



NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED:



"I take responsibility."



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

Many are noticing a troubling pattern, from the 2020 BLM nationwide riots to the 2025 L.A. riots, suggesting that Democrats deprioritize public safety during the unrest and instead deflect blame onto President Trump.

President Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act in response to the 2025 Los Angeles riots. Under the Insurrection Act, Trump is empowered to federalize state National Guard units to combat any form of insurrection, domestic violence, or unlawful conspiracy that severely disrupts law enforcement. This authority is crucial when citizens in a state find their constitutional rights under threat and local officials are either incapable of upholding or unwilling to uphold them.

Suppose Trump does invoke the Insurrection Act due to escalating violence. Past presidents will likely not be silent on their opinions. Will past presidents support the Constitution and the rule of law to restore order in the wake of the violent 2025 L.A. riots, or might their statements be interpreted as supporting the rioters, potentially fueling nationwide unrest?

The erosion of moral authority in past presidential administrations, particularly Joe Biden’s unconstitutional open border policy allowing over 12 million illegal aliens to enter the U.S., lays a heavy burden on President Trump as he exercises his constitutional authority.

Bob Bishop is a forensic investigator and retired CPA.

Image via Pixabay.