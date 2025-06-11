Whatever happened to Greta Thunberg?

Whatever happened to that sweet little truant, Greta Thunberg? It seems like only yesterday that she was scolding world leaders for stealing her childhood and destroying the planet. Now, in her new role as Hamas disciple and Jew-hater, I hardly recognize the little imp.

The press has not forgotten her. They still hang on her every word. When she says that Gazans are starving, the press collectively nod their heads in agreement. Afterall, she was right about the climate, so she must have this one figured out too.

However, Greta should be a little more cautious around her newfound friends. She is not playing in the climate catastrophe sandbox anymore. She may be treading into water that is a little over her head. I am not implying that she will be a target of Mossad plot to spike her vegan meals with meat. I am talking about Hamas. She does not want to accidentally get on their sh*t list. If she pisses them off with her charming manners, they will have her wired up to a remote-controlled explosive vest before you can shout “Allahu Akbar”.

Don’t get me wrong. I wish for no ill to befall her, but she reminds of a girl who gets used to slapping around her former hippie boyfriend, only to find out that she gets a totally different response from her new Hells Angel biker boyfriend. However, like other crisis celebrities, she probably knows what constitutes a real danger. She knows that she can give the finger to an Israeli soldier boarding her boat and expect that no harm will come to her, but she’s not going to get up in front of a flag-waving Palestinian crowd and reprimand them for throwing gay people off rooftops.

It’s all probably just a phase that she is going through — from climate justice to social justice to Jew-hating and she will soon settle down in her native Sweden, go on the dole and breed the next generation of illiterate Thunbergs. I certainly hope so.

Image: Anders Hellberg, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.