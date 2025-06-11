California schemin'

Mass looting. Rampant vandalism. Cars on fire. Policemen assaulted and injured. Bricks and rocks and metal scooters thrown from overpasses. Molotov cocktails hurled at will.

Once again, Democrats don’t just fiddle as “Rome” burns, they cheer on the destruction.

America, this is what they want for the country as a whole. Indeed, their various subgroups are threatening to bring the chaos and violence national this summer. Coming soon, to a town near you?

An amalgam — a perfect storm — of illegal aliens, supporters of Palestine, garden variety criminals and thugs, Antifa members, and even radical Muslims have threatened to visit violence across the land.

For example, the so-called “No Kings” protests are being orchestrated by extremist groups such as "Indivisible" which organized anti-Tesla protests, many of which ended in vandalism. Pro-Hamas brigades are calling for an “intifada.” Many are calling for cops to be killed. Much of this is being funded by a myriad of shadowy leftist groups. It is likely that some of this “dark money” originally came from the pockets of American taxpayers. A communist party printed signs for the protesters, according to Data Republican on X.

And the newly anointed leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) recently called for American Muslims to wage Jihad -- and also assassinate American officials, including President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, among others.

Will local authorities stand down in “progressive” fashion? Will the entire nation effectively surrender?

If Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, has her way the answer to those questions would be a resounding 'yes.'

Pringle vehemently defended illegal immigrants and the violent riots in Los Angeles. In fact, she told the rioters, “And I need you to make a commitment that when we send out the call, whoever it’s for … that you will answer that call like you did today." When the head of the nation’s largest education association goes out of her way to make destruction sound virtuous, you know these are troubling times, indeed.

And, of course, the usual suspects in the “mainstream” media tell us that there’s nothing to see here … but “joyful and sustainable opposition” to the Orange Ogre, President Trump.

I don’t know about you, but when I’m particularly joyful and happy I like to burn cars and throw rocks at police! When I’m truly ecstatic I burn and loot stores! Who doesn’t? Human nature, right?

I know I will be accused of hyperbole, but, my friends, this is not just a pivot point, not just a tipping point. This is potentially a point of no return. Where once the vast majority of Americans were skeptical and fearful of government, today far too many, possibly a majority, willingly trade some or most of their freedoms for the largess of free money.

Only that money isn't free. It comes at a cost to others as well as to the recipients ... and, ultimately, at great and grievous cost to the society as a whole. We are seeing that writ large in Los Angeles right now.

In rapid succession, we came through the George Floyd riots, The Plandemic, and the four years of the Autopen administration.

Today, the forces of chaos, the forces of evil, the scourge of Marxism/communism -- and the inherent violence of radical Islam -- are all on the brink of converging to potentially destroy America, or, at minimum, render her virtually unrecognizable to those who believe in her founding principles and promise. China, Iran, and world bodies such as the WEF and the WHO will aid and abet the destruction. There are a great many entities aligned against us.

The solution? Sometimes the roughest men are the best ones, if we judge by results. This is not a time for sunshine patriots or craven RINOs. Those of us who know American history and wish to make her great again must channel our inner Andrew Jacksons and Teddy Roosevelts -- not as regards policy, but in terms of their willingness to stand up for their country. For it is up to us, along with the Trump administration, to stay the course, hold the line, do not waver, from the the ever-burgeoning forces of destruction from potentially turning the summer of 2025 -- and beyond -- into a hellscape from which the United States may never recover.

Image: Screenshot from IRT Media video shared on X.