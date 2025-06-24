What happened to Trump’s ‘unconditional surrender’ demand to Iran?

Most of us watching events in the Middle East -- and the extraordinary performance of our American military -- are probably on our 10th bottle of aspirin. Many America First, Israel supporters fully agree with Mark Levin and others who think calling for a ceasefire when one side (Israel) is winning is not the way the war works.

“What’s needed now is this, in my humble opinion. Iran should be forced to sign a surrender document. Unconditional surrender. They lost their nukes, they’ve lost their air force, they have no ground-to-air protection. China didn’t step in, Russia didn’t step in, not a single Arab country stepped in. The Supreme Nazi is hiding in a bunker much like Adolf Hitler did. Adolf Hitler wasn’t thrown a lifeline. He wasn’t thrown a lifeline. He was going to be killed, so he committed suicide.”

It’s difficult to argue with Levin’s view. After all, there was a “ceasefire” in effect on October 7, 2023, when Iran-funded Hamas invaded southern Israel, murdering, butchering, raping, mutilating and kidnapping about 1,400 innocent (Jewish and Christian) Israelis.

Every single time Israel has been attacked by its Arab neighbors, there has been a “ceasefire” in effect. There have been “ceasefires” in effect every single time Iran-funded Hamas or Hezbollah sent rockets flying into Israel. Every. Single. Time.

“Ceasefire” to Americans and most in the western world means (per Google):

A temporary suspension of fighting, typically one during which peace talks take place; a truce.

In the Arab world, based on events since Israel was founded in 1948, “ceasefire” is Islamic doublespeak and means we have time to prepare to slaughter more Israelis.

Does this mean those who support Israel should embrace Mark Levin’s view (and that of others) that Israel should be allowed to finish destroying the Ayatollah’s Iran and put the backward nation on a path to regime change?

That might be the case if most of the world (at least the free world) supported Israel. Unfortunately, there are a lot of Tucker Carlson-like western nations, which means we need to be realistic about the situation. Besides the United States, who is in Israel’s corner? Maybe Argentina and Hungary, but they’re not going to provide much-needed military hardware.

President Donald Trump is America First from start to finish. Every decision is made with that in mind. As much as Israel is our closest ally in the Middle East (and the world), President Trump is analyzing decisions based on what is best for America. (This contrasts with former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden—or Joe’s autopen—who made decisions based on what is worst for America.)

Before flying to the NATO summit, President Trump was fuming that both Iran (which shot first) and Israel (which retaliated) had broken the ceasefire. Standing on the White House lawn, he angrily told reporters:

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they’re doing.”

President Trump could have easily said something along the lines of Iran broke the ceasefire, and Israel had the right to shoot back. However, by verbally attacking both nations, Trump keeps the anti-Iran Arab world with him. It shows everyone that he is viewing the situation through an America First prism. And most importantly, he wants a peaceful resolution.

While it would be fantastic if the 13th-century ayatollah regime in Iran were toppled for a friendlier, Western-leaning government, there are no guarantees that a new regime would be better. Regardless of which regime is better, though, it is up to the Iranian people to change their regime. There is no better time than now for this to happen.

Is it fair to Israel to ask the tiny nation of less than 10 million to stop fighting when it is winning the war? Historically, Israel has had to stand down many times in many wars since its renewed birth in 1948 because of the United States’ demands. But the fact is that without the United States, there is no Israel, and that’s the realistic reason why the ceasefire might be President Trump’s idea of “unconditional surrender.”

To be continued … dynamics are changing almost hourly.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.