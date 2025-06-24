The mainstream media could learn the lessons in Christian and Jewish holy books

As a Christian, I have read the book of Proverbs many times in my many years of devoted study. Despite more than half a century of such readings, I’m still surprised when a passage strikes me with a new application. It happened to me just recently. This time, it related unmistakably to a poignant deficiency in American mainstream media reporting (MSM).

The passage is in Proverbs in the Christian Old Testament. It is also in the Jewish Mishlei Ketuvim, the third and final section of the Hebrew Bible. In Judaism, they are known as “documents of truth,” and in Christianity as “books of wisdom.” Much of the Christian Bible is based on the Hebrew Canon, called the Tanakh. In both scriptures—Jewish and Christian—the passage is found in chapter 24, verse 23. They are basically alike:

Mishlei: “These too are for the wise; To have respect of persons in judgment is not good.”

Proverbs: “These also are sayings of the wise, to show partiality in judgment is not good.”

Consider the words “respect of persons in judgment” and “show partiality in judgment.” The MSM especially fits this description to a tee. Their bias and double standard are distressing.

One illustration is how differently Biden and Trump are treated. Trump has an acknowledged history of sexual immorality and exaggeration to the point of dishonesty. The MSM focused on these flaws.

Biden, however, has been equally—even more—guilty of the same sins, yet the media never referenced his failings. He has been credibly accused of sexual abuse by several women, betrayed a friend in an affair with his wife, and has a history of lying and plagiarism. The same media that focused obsessively on Trump regularly and blindly omitted Biden’s similar (or worse) history. In the same vein, the MSM refused to acknowledge Biden’s obvious mental decline.

Another illustration is the partiality in the treatment of the two major political parties. The Democrats can do no wrong, and the Republicans can do no right. The focus is often on personalities, while events, issues, and policies are objects of a judgmental double standard. For instance, if the Republicans pass a bill, it is negatively judged, torn apart, citing all that is wrong with it, unconstitutional, and the damage it will do to people groups, the environment, or the nation’s reputation. Whereas, if the same result happens to a bill the Democrats pass, what good it will do is cited and promoted.

The partiality in judgment and respect of persons in judgment has more recently been acute in the Hamas and Israeli conflict. Despite Israelis (mostly, but not only, Jews) having been horrifically and viciously attacked by Muslim Palestinians on October 7 and then defending themselves from further violence, Israelis and Jews around the world are being protested, attacked, and victimized by antisemitism. Let’s not forget that the aim of the annihilation of Israel and the Jews is in Hamas’ platform. The MSM shows itself subtly favoring the antisemitic protests.

Reading the Mishlei and Proverbs passages mentioned above caused me to realize the mainstream media could benefit greatly from the Bible’s wisdom. Fortunately—more so blessedly—Christians and Jews agree on the desperate need for impartiality in judgment. It is both just and wise. Together, we should be a voice and a challenge to the MSM to benefit and learn from the Jewish and Christian holy books. May the Judeo-Christian tradition rise again!

Image created using ChatGPT.