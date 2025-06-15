Two Trump blunders

President Donald Trump has one well-known and exploitable weakness: His inordinate love for the triumphal announcement that he has brokered a deal. This inordinate love has already spawned two terrible blunders that threaten us all, one actual and one potential.

The actual blunder is the welcoming of Chinese students into American Universities. This blunder stems from his failing to recognize that every Chinese student is a spy.

Image created using ChatCPT.

This is not to say that each and every Chinese student is actively engaged in spying at every moment. But it is the case that each and every Chinese student is legally obliged under Chinese law to undertake espionage whenever so directed by Chinese authorities. The Chinese law is found in sections 7 and 17 of the Chinese statute known as the “National Intelligence Law.”

And each and every one of these Chinese students has family back in China, rendering the student vulnerable to pressure arising from threats against the family.

Moreover, the presence inside the USA of secret Chinese “police stations” provides the organizational potential to harness this vulnerability to drive the student to espionage.

The President’s potential blunder lies in his quest for a deal with Iran.

Although the President correctly observes that there can be no peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon, he is in the grip of lust for the glory of creating a deal, stating,

Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!

Says Breitbart: “Israel’s stated aim is to force Iran to accept American demands and sign a binding deal to end the regime’s nuclear program.”

The President does not appear to understand that Iran is in the grip of Islamic doctrine that glorifies deception, pursuant to which no deal is binding on Iran. Peace with Iran can only be assured by American/Israeli occupation of the Iranian nuclear sites, plus continuing surveillance and inspection of all of Iran.

The leader of the free world should surround himself with sober adult advisors and should consult with his advisors on grave matters of national security.