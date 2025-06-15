A grave new world for warfare with AI and drones

The German phrase “Mit Kanonen auf Spatzen schießen,” meaning “shooting sparrows with a cannon,” highlights the inefficiency of using excessive force. A similar expression, “shooting sparrows with golden bullets,” allegedly used by a Chinese military officer, underscores the same idea. These metaphors often apply to anti-missile defense, where countering airborne attacks costs far more than launching them, especially when rockets target civilian areas.

Recent advancements in airborne weapons technology, particularly drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have revolutionized warfare. Ranging from small tactical units like the Black Hornet Nano Drone to large, sophisticated systems such as the General Atomics “Reaper,” drones support reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and combat. This reduces risks to human personnel and enables operations in difficult environments.

Drones have transformed modern conflicts by enhancing precision, autonomy, and efficiency. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and radar, they monitor enemy movements and map terrain. In the Ukraine-Russia war, Ukrainian forces have used drones to track Russian troop movements and supply lines, enabling precise artillery strikes. Estimates suggest that drone strikes now account for 80% of casualties in this conflict.

Armed drones deliver targeted strikes with less collateral damage than traditional air strikes. The 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani exemplifies their role in high-stakes operations. However, collateral damage remains a risk, as seen in the 2011 U.S. strikes in Yemen and those in Afghanistan in 2021 under Presidents Obama and Biden, respectively.

When integrated with artificial intelligence (A.I.), drones become even more powerful. A.I. processes information at machine speed, enabling autonomous operations that outpace human capabilities. For instance, an A.I.-controlled drone recently defeated top human pilots in an international drone racing competition. In another demonstration, an A.I.-guided drone swarm successfully navigated a dense forest.

Drone swarms can now fly autonomously through thick forest



It remains obvious where this is all headed unless humanity decides not to. https://t.co/dhD5DVVGCN pic.twitter.com/9ieXRZBaZI — AI Notkilleveryoneism Memes ⏸️ (@AISafetyMemes) May 24, 2024

The U.S. Air Force’s Skyborg program develops A.I.-driven “loyal wingman” drones that support manned aircraft by navigating, engaging targets, and adapting to threats, thus reducing pilot workload. Similarly, drone swarms, multiple small drones operating collaboratively under A.I. control, overwhelm defenses through sheer numbers. Tests by the U.S., China, and Israel, such as the 2021 Gaza operation, demonstrate their potential in urban warfare.

A.I. allows drones to follow pre-programmed routes or make real-time decisions, identifying targets and adjusting flight paths to avoid threats. China’s A.I.-powered drone swarms, showcased in coordinated attack simulations, pose significant challenges to traditional air defenses.

This integration raises concerns. Fully autonomous drones with A.I. decision-making risk unintended escalations or civilian casualties, as highlighted by a 2020 U.N. report on a Turkish Kargu-2 drone allegedly operating autonomously in Libya. This has fueled debates about “killer robots” and the need for human oversight.

The accessibility of drones and A.I. to non-state actors, such as ISIS using commercial drones for attacks, complicates global security. In response, adversaries are developing counter-technologies like laser defenses and A.I.-jamming systems. Russia’s electronic warfare against Ukrainian drones and Israel’s Drone Guard system illustrate this ongoing arms race.

Efforts to regulate autonomous weapons, such as the U.N.’s Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons discussions, face challenges, with no binding agreements yet. Meanwhile, commercial technologies like DJI drones and open-source A.I. are increasingly adapted for military use, blurring civilian and defense lines.

The recent Ukrainian strike against Russia’s airbases underscores our own vulnerability. A Chinese spy balloon flew over several of our military bases, gathering information. China has been buying property close to American military bases, which experts say “poses an alarming threat to our national security.” Just as concerning is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reporting the apprehension of hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals illegally entering the U.S. since 2020. Assembling these facts paints a disturbing picture, emphasizing the need for the development and deployment of efficient anti-drone defense systems.

Looking ahead, drones and A.I. will likely drive networked, autonomous warfare. Projects like the U.S. Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) aim to integrate these technologies across air, land, sea, and cyber-domains. However, this “all the eggs in one basket” approach risks vulnerabilities to cyber-attacks.

Drones and A.I. have revolutionized warfare with advanced surveillance, precision strikes, and autonomous operations, as seen in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and programs like Skyborg. Ethical concerns, proliferation risks, and the need for countermeasures underscore the challenges.

Balancing innovation with accountability will be crucial as militaries integrate these tools into an increasingly complex global landscape.

Image via FreeRange.