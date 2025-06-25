Trump’s new phone is underpriced

The Trump Organization is rolling out a mobile phone plan, and a $499 smartphone, set for release later this year. It is underpriced.

Those who are on the grid may sometimes get various messages stamped with a “Sent from my iPhone” designation. Ho-hum, whatever. But imagine getting a “Sent from my Trump phone” notification. Now that would be some signature, especially if combined with a “Thank you for your attention to this matter” (one of Trump’s favorite sign-offs) note.

Merchandise with the Trump insignia is to be cherished, but the prestige of carrying his new phone Trump’s the lot. Sporting a Trump phone is an expression of a patriotic American with a MAGA can-do spirit. It projects action, confidence, and poise. A real go-getter may be a prime marketing target for the new phone.

Imagine being on the receiving end of some of Trump’s most recent calls. When Israel initially threatened the stability of the Trump-engineered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, he called Netanyahu. The upshot of it all is that “Bibi” was somewhat contrite, and vowed to “refrain from additional attacks” as a direct result of Trump’s call.

The nascent Trump phone is definitely underpriced when one considers what it represents. You see, a call from Trump can be life-altering — for humanity.

When trade negotiations between the U.S. and China were teetering on the precipice, with each accusing the other of violating the terms, Trump had a call with China’s leader Xi. The upshot of that one is that negotiations resumed in good faith (at least ostensibly), and the relationship was stabilized. As Trump reported in a Truth Social post, the call “resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries.”

Remember not so long ago when Amazon considered disclosing the cost of U.S. tariffs next to prices for its products. Not so fast…Trump phoned Bezos, who promptly put the kibosh on that misconceived idea. Now they won’t dare enumerate tariff surcharges, even if applicable, on Trump’s new phone, but they better market it conspicuously.

Of course, there will be some leftist losers who won’t be impressed with various electronic communications containing the “Trump phone” watermark. That will add even more reason to carry it, for, as the saying goes, “judge me by the enemies I keep.” Consider the grossly slick twit Gavin Newsom, who doesn’t even listen to what he’s saying. He denied that Trump called him about containing the LA riots, and whatnot. Unfortunately for gabbing Gavin, there’s a screenshot of the calls.

I don’t get some highfalutin tastes wherein some pretentious shopper pays a premium for a fancy label (all else being equal). However, if any product deserves such prestigious stature it will be the new Trump phone. I just hope that the default email settings contain a “Thank you for your attention to this matter” message.

Image generated by AI.