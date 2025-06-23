Ending a Truth Social post with TYFYATTM is often too polite

President Trump is so active that one can understand his standard sign-off for many of his Truth Social posts: “Thank You For Your Attention To This Matter.” TYFYATTM is generally appropriate, being both polite and formal, while conveying a sense of import. However, with the help of AI, his posts’ closings can be tailored to a specific audience. While there’s not yet direct integration of AI in Truth Social, the content can be copied from many widely available tools.

Trump is so sharp, however, that he can probably bypass that step and just directly tailor his sign-off to suit his subject. For example, in a post about “Too-Late” Powell dilly-dallying on lowering interest rates, TYFYATTM is just too polite for the pedantic stick-in-the-mud. I recommend the posts about him and the Fed end with “MAWA wishes you to get a bloody move on” (where W stands for Wealthy).

In fact, the last clause may also tersely terminate a post about kicking out illegal aliens. For example only: “You’re encouraged to self deport — now get a bloody move on.” By contrast, when addressing ICE a friendlier tone to the more robotic and formal TYFYATTM is appropriate: Much Appreciated, Grateful Always.

In posts related to DEI issues, thanking the recipient may be incongruous, especially since the practitioners have heretofore been inattentive to the matter. Perhaps a sentiment like “End this reverse discrimination now!” would culminate the message appropriately abruptly. Those woke zealots have needlessly ruined many careers, while dumbing-down America. They deserve no thanks whatsoever.

A post about DOGE might wrap with “Deeply Obliged, Grateful for your Engagement.” Whereas something less gracious is suitable when correcting the MSM, perhaps “looking forward to your correction/redress.” It won’t be forthcoming, but the sarcasm will resonate.

As for the wayward district judges imposing their leftist immorality on the populace, TYFYATTM is entirely inappropriate. Thank you for not attending to this matter makes more sense. Indeed, TYFNATTM seems a sensible sign-off sentiment for many communiqués directed to those who try to stymy (or stymie) MAGA’s inexorable progress toward our Golden Age. Resistance, as evident in the Dems’ disorderly debacle, is futile.

Then there are some matters that don’t dignify a response; President Trump has a lot on his plate and probably shouldn’t engage all comers, entertaining though it is. For example, Jasmine Crocket’s (D-TX) blabbering is self-defeating. The fact that someone so dumb (e.g., stating that over 80 million Americans who support Trump are mentally ill) is a rising star in the Democrat party speaks volumes about their Diversity, Equity, and Implosion.

Trump’s communications are compelling; we appreciate the transparency. While there are many ways to sign-off a social media post, I humbly submit that he is being too polite in many cases. TYFYATTM.

