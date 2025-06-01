Tim Walz goes to South Carolina!

Thinking about 2028 already? Didn’t we just finish an election, and the new president is still moving in?

Well, someone is looking ahead to 2028, and he is the governor of Minnesota. Let’s check the story:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will seek to energize activists at Democratic state conventions in South Carolina and California on Saturday, as the party’s 2024 vice presidential nominee works to keep up the high national profile he gained when Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate. Walz, a former schoolteacher who went to Congress and then became his state’s governor, will keynote the South Carolina gathering in Columbia, traditionally a showcase for national-level Democrats and White House hopefuls. Another leader who often appears on those lists, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, spoke Friday night at the party’s fundraising dinner. South Carolina held the first Democratic presidential primary of the 2024 campaign, and the party hopes for a repeat as first in line in 2028. But the national party organizations haven’t settled their 2028 calendars yet, and party officials in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada are also vying to go first. “From the classroom to the governor’s office, Tim Walz leads with compassion and common sense,” the South Carolina party posted on social media earlier this month when it announced his appearance. “He’s proof that you can govern with both heart and backbone, and he’s bringing that message to South Carolina.”

Walz in 2028? I still remember seeing this guy on a morning show named Jimmy Carter in 1975 promoting his presidential candidacy. What seemed like a joke became reality in 1976. So strange things can happen.

In Governor Walz’s case, I don’t see a lot of things going for him unless the party wants to double down on woke and what failed for V.P. Harris. I’m not even sure that most Democrats were that impressed with his performance in 2024. He came across as a bit of a lunatic, and I can’t see a lot of men voting for him.

So let him go to South Carolina and test the water. My guess is that the governor won’t find a big yearning for him or his policies. The governor had his moment, and we may see him down the road in an American Express commercial if they still do that stuff in the future.

Image: Tim Walz. Credit: Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.