Pathetic, stupid media desperate for a headline

Some stupid reporter asked Trump if he would consider pardoning Diddy, and all Trump said was that he would look at the facts and that he doesn’t care if people like him or not.

Why did someone ask the question? So they could get headlines like this. I saw it at the WaPo and USA Today also.

Can anyone imagine if Trump said Diddy is guilty? They would have then said Trump is trying to interfere in the judicial system. Why don’t people posing as journalists wait for the whole trial to end and the jury to decide before they ask the stupid question?

The media should stick to their job and report facts instead of trying to create stories. Look at how long they spent trying to tell juries in N.Y. that Trump was guilty of fraud before the trial took place. Hint: There was no fraud. There were no losses. There were no victims. All they had was a biased A.G., a biased judge, and biased media working very hard to convince the public that Trump was guilty. They succeeded, even though there clearly was no crime.

It is also pathetic that Lifetime and many media outlets report on the Idaho murders in the way they do before the trial. How the heck can anyone get a fair jury when the media spend so much time trying to influence the public?

Image via Pixnio.