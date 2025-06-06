The trans agenda violates the most fundamental precepts of our Constitution

According to a recent report, at the end of last month, the Ninth Circuit held that “a Christian-owned traditional women-only Korean spa in Washington can’t sue the state on First Amendment grounds for forcing it to open its doors to transgender women.” (You can read the decision here.) The 2-1 vote upheld a 2023 lower court ruling. The case originated in 2020 with a trans-identifying male with intact male genitalia who was denied entry to Olympus Spa. The spa is Korean and Christian-owned. The law forced teen girls and women to undress next to males at a nude spa.

The spa’s appeal argued the First Amendment’s rights to free speech and association, and the free exercise of religion. All claims were dismissed. It’s difficult to even dream that such a decision could legally be made involving young girls or women.

Image created using AI.

According to the Ninth Circuit, “The HRC [Human Rights Commission] alleged that the entrance policy violated WLAD [Washington Law Against Discrimination], which prohibits public facilities from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, defined as including gender expressed or identity.”

In fact, hundreds of such associations come to mind that are allowed legal status. To name a few, fraternities, sororities (these even include race as factors in some instances), men’s and women’s clubs, sports teams, etc.

One thought occurs related to this ruling. Many of the recently enacted laws demonstrably hurt women and children. Women are forced to compete with men in sports, and their private spaces are being intruded upon by men, while children are encouraged to mutilate their bodies and be forced to read inappropriate sexual material as well as be read to by drag queens. The former lose their liberty and protection, and the latter lose their innocent childhood.

What woman wants to undress and be exposed to strange men? In fact, what men would permit themselves to undress and be exposed to women? It’s embarrassing, but more so, it’s abusive.

It’s time to recognize that laws are being enacted that are nullifying constitutional rights and protections of those becoming the most vulnerable in our nation. There are laws that need to be repealed because they are anti- and counter-constitutional laws. The introduction to those laws clearly states:

WE THE PEOPLE of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice...promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity...

That’s a very broad statement of intent. Not only these girls and women, but other women, children, and all of us deserve justice promised by the Constitution, protection of our general Welfare, and Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity (beginning with our children and young women).

Our nation appears to be allowing itself to be victimized by a mania of sexual exploitation enacted into laws that remove protection specifically intended to benefit women and children.

This is no plea to “make America great again.” This is clearly and solely a plea to make America righteous and just, constitutional, and protective of the citizens most needful and worthy.