Musk-Trump feud: Now who’s the smartest guy in the room?

Sure, Musk is a national treasure. He’s also capable of behaving like a petulant teenager with an itchy X finger. By comparison, President Trump was restrained and mature, almost sorrowful for Musk. In fact, Trump proved himself to be smarter in the real world of politics. He’s pursuing a multi-stage plan toward fiscal responsibility and growth.

Musk is unelected, not even on the board; Trump is playing 3D chess, by comparison. In fact, it’s likely that Republicans will rally around Trump, giving more impetus to the big, beautiful bill. Perhaps it will contain even more cuts, especially to the fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicare, etc.

Unless primaried in 2026 by Musk’s war chest (even he will have calmed down by then), Republicans are unlikely to be overly sympathetic to an unstable whiner from South Africa who grates. He was not even popular in Trump’s administration (at least behind the scenes), especially toward the end.

While Elon, overall, has been brilliant for America, he served his purpose. Now, even President Trump says he was “wearing thin.” The stock of Tesla has also been getting thinner, down a whopping percent yesterday. And for those who drink the Musk kool-aid, be informed that even Elon conceded that he paid more for Twitter than it was worth — at the time. In fact, he expended much effort to renege on his original offer.

Free speech advocates are indebted to the X platform, but don’t rewrite history — Musk was essentially forced into buying Twitter. He tried to back out several — several — times.

The social-media feud between the world’s most powerful man and the richest man was unbecoming, but it was incorrigible Elon who raced to the bottom. Trump comes out smelling like roses, and the BBB remains on track. Elon a genius? Sure, whatever, but Trump is smarter. MAGA marches on.

