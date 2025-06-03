The real problem with Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

The Big Beautiful Bill is 1,100 pages. Massive. The arguments for and against are deafening. And all miss the point.

“So here’s the thing. Despite all the spending cuts, the Beautiful Bill still increases the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.”

—Lawrence Wilson, The Epoch Times

Conclusions based on principle, if that principle is forged on the bedrock of eternal truth, blow away petty arguments, which fall away like chaff.

Prior to our nation’s inception, the masses were taught that the divine spark resides in a pharaoh, a pope, a monarch. In the world of politics and power, the people could approach the Creator only by going through his representative. Or so powerful men thought.

The worlds of religion and philosophy understood that the divine resides in each soul, in each person and that our life path was to reach this realization. Then our founders put the two concepts together and forged a nation based on the divinity that resides in each person.

Our nation is founded on a principle that was stated in the Declaration of Independence: “All men are created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.”

The Founders recognized that divinity resides in every man, not just a monarch. This revelation gives rise to the concept of the sanctity of the individual. This is the principle upon which our nation was forged.

Too philosophical? Consider that the Constitution was built after the Declaration. The Declaration of Independence set the stage by defining the principle. The Constitution created rule of law so that the principle in the Declaration could be carried out. The rule of law does one thing: It restricts the ability of the government to step on our individual freedom. It limits the government to well defined and limited powers.

Finally, we come to the practical aspect of applying principle to our government’s actions. Given the preceding discussion, in what altered universe is it granted a government entity to impose $40 trillion (double that if we include unfunded commitments) in debt on every citizen and future generations? It is not granted or allowed, and to impose this burden on citizens is illegal.

Understand that this national debt is paid by (taken from) each citizen who works for a living. The debt burden is just another tax on your right to ownership of property. It is manifestly illegal.

Further, this debt can be easily stopped by restricting government spending.

National debt is caused by congressional spending in excess of tax revenue. This spending leads to depletion of private property, of our inalienable right to hold what we earn. As such, it is unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral.

Jay Davidson is founder and CEO of a commercial bank. He is a student of the Austrian School of Economics and a dedicated capitalist. He believes there is a direct connection between individual right and responsibility, our Constitution, capitalism, and the intent of our Creator.

