Canadian wildfires still raging: Should Americans’ anger be raging, too?

Regarding the ongoing and incessant Canadian wildfires, some have said that there's nothing Canada can really do about them.

Year after year after year.

That is bunk.

First of all, some of the fires have been started by arson.

One thing Canada could do is lock those sick bastards up for life. Think that's harsh? For burning down large swaths of the beautiful forests of Canada and causing tens of thousands of people to be evacuated, disrupting their life in every way? And who knows how many (painful) deaths of animals have occurred? Doubtless, many thousands. And think of the sickness and death caused — not just in Canada but in its neighbor to the south.

Think of those with COPD and various other diseases and susceptibilities. Think of the elderly. Burning down half of Canada, trashing its lush boreal forests, slaughtering countless animals, dispossessing tens of thousands of Canadian citizens, adversely affecting the health of (or even killing) countless others across the border in a foreign nation, and making people cancel their vacations and skip going outside entirely? This is not worth life in prison?

Hell, Canada jails people for ‘misgendering’ someone or for praying outside of an abortion clinic or potentially anywhere else in public -- or for criticizing the national government.

Some of those unfortunately aggrieved people spend longer in jail than the arsonists!

And, by the way, some ‘experts’ claim that one of the reasons for the fires is that we are not following the ancient practices of the indigenous peoples.

What is meant by that? I don’t believe they had the technology and tools to clear vast tracts of land of dead trees, underbrush, etc. The only thing I can think of is the proverbial ‘rain dance.’ The rest of us can't do rain dances because that would be cultural appropriation. So every single indigenous person in Canada should be rain dancing right now until those fires are vanquished, if they wish to have any of their precious forests left intact. Get to it! Carney, make it happen, eh?!

And now Canada is begging for help from other countries? Like, I don't know, perhaps its neighbor to the south, the United States of America?

Really?! We didn't start the fires, but Canada wants us to come and help put them out? After Canadians in and out of government have mocked, sassed, and trashed us for months, and disrespected our national anthem? Well, if we not only have to protect the Great White North militarily but put out its effing fires, perhaps it should more seriously consider becoming the 51st state. For its sake, not ours.

We’ve all heard the phrase, “Where there's smoke there's fire.” Well, that's not true in this case. Much of the densely populated north central and northeastern tier of the United States is smothered in Canadian smoke and being slowly asphyxiated.

Yet there are no fires here.

The majority of Americans who have never been on a Canadian fishing trip and who don’t live in the north central and northeastern states might not realize two very important things: first, the smoke is, at times, impossible to avoid and dangerously thick and low to the ground, and, second, the only thing more prevalent than forest land in much of Canada is water. It is, gloriously, everywhere. Rivers, flowages, lakes -- massive bodies of water seemingly sprawl everywhere. Might not the latter be used to save the former? Does Canada not have enough firefighting aircraft such as airtankers and water scoopers? If not, why not? Does it want its forests to burn?

Why am I not hearing about the staggering amount of greenhouse gases these fires are releasing into the atmosphere? And yet, ironically, a few more of these gigantic fires and another volcanic eruption or two and the earth might enter a period of cooling due to the vast amount of smoke, soot, ash, and particulates blocking the suns rays.

It would be very neighborly of Canada — one might even say polite — if those in the Canadian government lit a fire … under their own asses and pulled out all the stops to finally extinguish these fires before more people and animals — and Canada’s once-beautiful forests — are destroyed.

Eh?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License