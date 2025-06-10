A few years ago, Andy Garcia made a movie about Cuba called "The Lost City," looking back in pre-Castro Cuba. It's a good movie and the music was great. Well, I couldn't help but think of a lost city when I saw the events of this week. This is from Tipp Insights:

What unfolded in LA demonstrated how much of a banana republic America has become. First, protesters began pelting stones at passing law enforcement vehicles, then positioned themselves to prevent federal agents from even approaching the federal building where operations would take place. Soon, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass -- who infamously mismanaged the recent fires -- issued a powerful message of resistance on social media, declaring, "We will not stand for this." In other words, the chief executive of one of the largest cities in America was openly confronting the federal government after President Trump won a mandate to deport those who crossed our borders illegally. Worse, she was using her official position to indirectly encourage more attacks and resistance against federal forces, ignoring decades of Supreme Court precedent establishing that the federal government retains supremacy when it comes to immigration issues.

California a banana republic? Trade the bear on the flag for a Chiquita banana. Federal supremacy over state law? I remember Arizona and Obama Democrats telling me that immigration was a state issue.

The situation in California is compounded by the total failure of that state to understand its role in maintaining law and order. We saw on TV the usual suspects who burn cars and fly foreign flags. Nothing new but I guess that's okay in LA which is why people are leaving the state.

In the end, Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass just couldn't say that President Trump was right. They are so invested in Trump Derangement Syndrome that they do not understand what a huge political victory they've given him. Watch for mass deportation polls to spike up because "enough is enough" is the word from California to the New York island and from the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters.

Yes, we've had it, and I am a naturalized citizen who came here with my parents from Cuba.

