Pride and the meaning of love

One of the major spokes in our current culture’s rationale for the acceptance of the gay lifestyle is the pithy statement that “Love is love.” On the surface, who can argue with that? It’s as obvious as the statement “It is what it is.” From a logic standpoint, it’s the same entity on both sides of an equals sign. However, the Love Rationale (“Love is love”) means that, if someone loves another, then that’s love, and that’s all there is to it. You can’t help who you love. So, it must be okay.

That’s where they are wrong. My primary objection is that the “love” spoken of in the Love Rationale is not really love. The behavior typically displayed by the LGBT community during Pride Month is not about love. It’s just lust and sex.

We Christians know what love is because it’s spelled out for us in the Scriptures. The primary definition of love, repeated often in both Christian and non-Christian weddings, comes from 1 Corinthians 13:

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Let’s unpack this a bit and compare it with what we see in Pride Month.

Love is patient and kind. Pride participants knowingly flaunt their lewd behavior in the open, knowing there are many in the local community who object to that behavior. They’re not really trying to be kind. Instead, the LGBT community is driven by the desire to be in everyone’s faces.

[Love] does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. Pride and exhibitionism are the primary way the LGBT community wants to engage with others during the month of June. It’s not gratefulness. It’s not modesty. It’s pride in the many ways they engage in sex, no matter how much debauchery is involved.

It does not dishonor others. The so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have become the face of the LGBT community in San Francisco. This is far from honoring the sacrificial nuns of the Catholic Church.

It is not self-seeking. Many aspects of LGBT indulgence involve degrading others and even putting others in risk of their health. Sado-masochism is on full display. Men treating other men as their sex slaves. It is also well-known that the gay lifestyle results in health dangers many times that of the heterosexual lifestyle. And many who have contracted HIV/AIDS knowingly engage in unprotected sex with their partners.

It is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. The LGBT community is terribly angry. A recent example is the LGBT/Antifa attack on a Christian worship service in Seattle.

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. The whole transgender initiative has been anything but the promotion of truth. We were lied to about the frequency of trans suicides, the rigor of the science and treatment about transitioning services, and the rate of trans regret. Recent scientific studies have made it noticeably clear that transing fails in so many ways, yet the LGBT community continues to promote it. And when you cannot define the meaning of “man” and “woman,” you know you are dealing with pure obfuscation.

I have to note that Christians are not exemplars of the love spoken of in 1 Corinthians. Because we are fallen humans, just like everyone else, we will often fail to live up to those standards. Nevertheless, we know the kind of love we should aspire to, and it’s quite different from the “love” found in the LGBT community.

Christian love is something noble and something on which to build families and productive communities, but the type of “love” shown during Pride Month is not.

Image: Elvert Barnes