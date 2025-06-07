The left’s love of violence as strategy

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent. --Isaac Asimov

There can no longer be a shred of doubt that the Democrats, or, the left, loves and uses violence as a tactic in its war against America.

They hate Trump and his supporters precisely because they love their country and the traditional values on which this nation was founded.

Is there a person on the planet who does not realize that all the protests against ICE deportations are organized, and the participants recruited and paid?

Soros’s billions pay for all manner of these violent leftist actions, dating from Ferguson, where Michael Brown was killed after robbing a store and attempting to kill a cop. Then there was Minneapolis where the death by overdose of George Floyd was blamed on the cop who had to restrain him and billions of dollars in damage was wrought all over the country. No one went to jail after either of those horrific incidents. Kamala Harris begged people to donate to the cause of keeping the rioters out of jail. Black Lives Matter got away with all kinds of violence here, there and everywhere with impunity.

Now we have the paid protestors creating havoc wherever ICE shows up to collect and deport a few of the millions of illegal migrants, many of them psychopathic criminals, who freely entered the country during the Biden administration and have murdered untold numbers of innocent American citizens. It is these people, like the Salvadorean thug who was deported to his home country, that the Democrats have invested everything their party has to offer; immigrants over citizens, no matter what the situation. They got their wish; he’s back and in custody for the many crimes he has committed: trafficking of migrants, women and children, domestic abuse, gang affiliation and involvement with the murder of the mother of an opposing gang member.

What a guy. Sen. Chris Van Hollen must be so proud.

The chaos in New Jersey last week, and Los Angeles on Friday was more of the same. Protesters at a detention center that was mobbed by probably recruited/paid goons willing to risk injury and arrest to make a stupid point, got arrested and the media screams bloody murder; as if all those migrants whom Biden invited to invade have a right to be here, to be fed, sheltered, paid, given free medical care, and given a pass on their crimes. They got all of those things when Biden was in office.

The left is furious that the ICE agents are masked, but fervently protect Hamas supporters on college campuses who are masked! Do they actually think that foolish moonbattery will win them votes? Apparently, they do. But most Americans are sick to death of their misplaced loyalties, their preference for, their protectiveness of, their reverence for men like Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The truth about the Democrat party, as often observed by many, is that they really do loathe America and the Americans who love their country.

They vilify President Trump for the same reason: he refuses to capitulate to their high and mighty opinion of themselves. They cannot abide the faith show by the voters in Trump. He does care about the American people, the working and middle classes that the left abhors as deplorable and insignificant. They love trying to goad them into the violence they themselves incite.

But the Sorosian recruits, no matter which pathetic little NGO is paying them, often cannot even say what they are protesting against when asked. They were handed pre-made signs about an issue about which they know nothing. They are cardboard cutouts, mind-numbed tools of corrupt globalists who embrace a 21st version of communism all of which explains the calculated dumbing-down of American education.

When 50% - 60% of students in a major city (Chicago for example) cannot read the words on their high school diplomas, we have a serious, catastrophic problem. Those young people are malleable, ripe for the indoctrination the left has planned for them. Wokery, DEI, ESG, CRT, TikTok, etc. are all part of their plan.

And it has worked, probably beyond their wildest dreams. Indoctrinating the kids rather than teaching them to think critically has had appalling consequences and not just in Chicago.

That is why Trump was re-elected. Most sentient Americans want their country back from the regressive progressives. Now!

Sadly, we are subjects of a fractured Congress addicted to spending taxpayer dollars as if it grows on trees. They can’t stop spending money that is not theirs because they lust for lobbyist dollars. Once they get to D.C., there is somehow never such a thing as enough money. The country is $37 trillion in debt but they still can’t cut out all the stupid spending they get paid to support. There are exceptions, of course, good men and women who strive to do the right thing when they get there but, no matter which party, they will be punished for deviating from the party line.

As for the media, they are paid to play and promote the leftist agenda. Truth is hardly ever a consideration. Telling the truth can get you sent to prison if you are a denizen of D.C.

Listen to John Kirakou.

The state calls its own violence law, but that of the individual, crime. ―Max Stirner

It’s not just violence the left likes to foment, it is totalitarianism/ authoritarianism/globalism à la George Orwell that they hope to impose and enforce. They want to emulate China, not protect us against from that communist nation that means to take over the world economy and control it.

Joe Biden gave them free rein to purchase land, surveil and steal U.S. intellectual and military intelligence. The left and the RINO neocon right lobby for extended war in Ukraine; it is how they keep the money flowing into their personal pockets. Lindsey Graham and Mike Pompeo should be arrested for treason.

Fixing the damage done by the Obama and Biden administrations (and the numerous leftist administrations going back to Woodrow Wilson) will be a long haul. The lawfare perpetrated against Trump throughout his first term and the judicial coup being perpetrated against him now is the oligarchal left’s version of violence against a president elected by a majority of Americans, all of whom they despise. The DOJ must get to the bottom of these enemies of our republic and hold them accountable.

Violence ends up defeating itself. It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers. --Martin Luther King, Jr.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License