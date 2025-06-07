Is the Trump-Musk melodrama for real?

Trump and Musk have had a very public—and insanely high melodrama—break-up that resembles nothing so much as a WWE script. My suspicion is that it is all for public consumption.

President Trump began his presidency with Elon Musk as his strongest and, arguably, most important supporter. After his victory, Trump named Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency with the mission to root out government fraud, waste, abuse, and inefficiency. The left contested that vociferously--not surprising given that the fraud, waste, and abuse of government is what funds the left. For Democrats, it is their economic foundation.

Image created using AI.

Musk performed beyond all expectations. He exposed USAID and Democrats’ corrupt self-dealing, particularly through NGO’s. He exposed incredible inefficiencies—to the point of fraud—in the Treasury Department, at Social Security, and at government retirement processing. He was key to canceling a bevy of contracts and remaking several departments. Now, when by operation of law Musk must leave DOGE, he does so after having gotten the ball rolling on many actual improvements in the efficiency of government.

To say that, over the last six months, the left made of Elon Musk the font of all evil is an understatement. Left-wing radicals in and out of Congress want to destroy Musk’s businesses, then to prosecute Musk Soviet-style for crimes yet to be named. All things being equal, if Musk simply left DOGE without any other change, he would still be the single biggest target for America’s radical left, which, like all communist movements, such as Stalin and his Kulaks, or Mao and his bourgeois, must always have an enemy of pure evil to destroy.

So, if Musk is to return now to his businesses and operate without the radical left enmity, what is the only possible way that can happen? There would have to be a public divorce between Trump and Musk. It would have to be epic, full of high melodrama. And so it has been.

There is one other place where such melodrama played out on every show. Where the combatants flamed each other as the personification of good and evil:

And President Trump well understands how this operates. He was actually a part of the WWE scripts in past days:

All of which forces a question: Is this WWE-like script intended to cleanse Musk in the eyes of the radical left? Today’s headline at Politico, Democrats eye a villain-to-ally arc for Elon Musk. Oh my.

I think this dust-up is largely theatrics. I think Musk will now go back to his business, no longer targeted by the radical left. And I think DOGE has sown seeds that will, in time, sprout and grow to maturity, even if it is not with the Big Beautiful Bill. In the meantime, I am looking forward to the Musk-Trump cage match at the next Wrestlemania.