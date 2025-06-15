The King who doesn’t lock up district judges

Well, I hear that the subjects are marching against the King? It must be nice to live in a kingdom where the King tolerates marches against him.

The whole idea of a march against a King is precisely why the Democrats can’t get going with public opinion. Most serious Americans listen to that and tune out. This is from Ingrid Jacques:

Democrats, however, are freaking out (what’s new, right?).

Sen. Adam Schiff of California, pompous progressive extraordinaire, called the planned event a “dictator-style military parade,” putting Trump on par with global bad guys like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s late Kim Jong Il and China’s Xi Jinping.

For years, the left has tried to paint Trump as a Hitler-style strongman whose authoritarian instincts threaten democracy itself. Clearly, that argument has failed. Yet, they persist.

Liberals love nothing more than a rowdy protest, so that’s what many are planning for the same day to show their outrage at the president.

“No Kings Day” is one of the most prominent anti-parade “movements,” with at least 1,800 events planned nationwide. It has received financial support from the likes of Walmart heiress Christy Walton and a host of progressive groups.

“People from all walks of life support No Kings because our country was founded on the idea that presidents answer to the people – not to authoritarian overreach or violence,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, a No Kings partner organization.

That is rich coming from Weingarten, who helped orchestrate the devastating and needless school shutdowns during COVID-19 that harmed millions of children.

The “No Kings” name is also ironic, considering Trump first got the idea to hold a big parade in 2017 when he attended France’s Bastille Day celebration. The holiday marks a pivotal point in the French Revolution that overturned the monarchy and ushered in the country’s democracy.

Not to be outdone with the silliness, the Women’s March (remember the pink “pussyhat” marchers from 2017?) is trying to revive itself by hosting circus-themed “Kick Out the Clowns” protests, purportedly more than 300 events countrywide.

Activists will wear clown costumes to show their outrage at the Trump administration’s “clown-show fascism.” They have a “goal” of setting the record for the most circuses in one day.

“We need to kick out the clowns, and end the greatest shitshow on earth,” the Women’s March website proclaims.