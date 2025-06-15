The Iranian Mullahs are learning Montezuma’s lesson

I was reading the Mossad X account, which tweeted about regional interests that have come out in support of Israel. Thinking about this, I realized that I’ve seen this before—and then it hit me: We’re witnessing the fall of the Aztecs.

The Aztec Empire was a marvelous place: Well-organized, scientifically and architecturally innovative, and very, very wealthy. It was also a military powerhouse, eventually becoming the dominant power in the region.

However, as far as the Aztecs were concerned, their success was owed to their gods, and their gods were hungry gods who especially loved human hearts. While the gods would occasionally crave Aztec hearts as the highest form of sacrifice, the priests concluded that they would be satisfied with hearts from the prisoners the Aztecs collected during their successful regional wars.

Aztec human sacrifice.

The process was brutal. Wikipedia (always a friend to indigenous people and their cultures) describes what happened:

In the usual procedure of the ritual, the victim would be taken to the top of the temple. The victim would then be laid on a stone slab, a chacmool, by four priests, and their abdomen would be sliced open by a fifth priest with a ceremonial knife made of flint. ... The cut was made in the abdomen and went through the diaphragm. The priest would rip out the heart and it would then be placed in a bowl held by a statue of the honored god, and the body would then be thrown down the temple's stairs.

Ouch. And it wasn’t just heart removal:

The victim could be shot with arrows, die in gladiatorial style fighting, be sacrificed as a result of the Mesoamerican ballgame, burned, flayed after being sacrificed, or drowned.

In one particularly wild four-day spree to consecrate a new pyramid, the Aztecs reported that they had ripped the hearts out of 80,400 prisoners. Even pro-Aztec revisionists aren’t able to push that number below 4,000 being eviscerated in four days.

This brutality explains why the Spaniards, under Hernán Cortés, conquered the mighty Aztec empire with 600 men, 15 horsemen, and 15 cannons—or so we were told in my middle school history books. In fact, Cortés had at his back alliances with thousands of surrounding non-Aztec warriors who were anxious to see the Aztecs gone for good. The momentum came from Cortés, his horses, and cannon, but the muscle was from everyone else.

Fast forward a few hundred years to Iran. Since 1979, Iran has been the terrorist scourge of the Middle East, as well as large parts of the world. Its particular brand of the Shia faith is apocalyptic, and many among Iran’s leadership believe that it is their responsibility to bring about this apocalypse.

In other words, like the Aztecs, the Mullahs are a regional bully and, like the Aztecs, they are willing to sacrifice lives—in their case, millions, not just tens of thousands—for religious reasons. Once Iran went nuclear, there was every reason to believe that some among the Mad Mullahs would happily light the fuses to set the whole world on fire.

Into this dark abyss came Israel. Thanks to twenty years of planning and some wonderful misdirection from a strongly supportive Donald Trump, Israel has shown that the Mullahs aren’t all-powerful. They can be defeated. We don’t have to be their sacrifices.

And just as happened when Cortés and his small military band stepped up to take on the Aztecs, who truly were the Nazis of Mesoamerica, the surrounding indigenous people of the Middle East are stepping in to support Israel, whether practically or morally. Thus, Jordan has used its air defenses to intercept drones and allowed flights over its territory, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE have allegedly shared radar intelligence. Indeed, it even seems as if Syria’s new government is stepping in, although I may be misinterpreting this tweet:

The Syrian Army is deployed at the Iraqi border blocking movement of Iranian regime and Iranian backed militias from Iraq. — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 15, 2025 (That tweet, like the ones below, comes from an official Israeli government account.) In addition, there are non-nation groups that are stepping up to provide support for Israel, even if only moral support: The Baloch Salafi group:



The Aztecs are gone, and the Mullahs soon will be gone, although, sadly, you cannot destroy an evil empire without the loss of innocent lives, both in Israel and Iran. And while Israel tries hard to protect Iranian civilians, Iran is targeting Israeli civilians. That is the nature of an evil empire.

But once this is over, a truly new day will dawn in the Middle East. The Iranian people will, at long last, be free, and Israel will have righteously prevented its annihilation: