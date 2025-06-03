To kick off “ Pride Pervert month” — best known as June — the moral degenerates of West Hollywood paraded this (warning: graphic) in front of children:

Men wearing underwear and f*tish gear dance provocatively in front of children at a “family friendly” pride parade in California pic.twitter.com/7JYwsCW3Zk — Mr. zhang (@zhangkuancheng) June 1, 2025

Libs of TikTok, Nancy Mace, Turning Point and others reported on this evil debauchery. Likewise, after airing a “‘pro gay’ episode” that featured “prominent zesty cross dresser Johnathan Van Ness,” Sesame Street has been accused of “grooming” children.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Sesame Street has parents furious after airing this ‘pro gay’ episode that features prominent zesty cross dresser Johnathan Van Ness who offered to show Elmo and Cookie Monster his ‘monster piece.’ Parents are accusing the children’s show of grooming the youth. pic.twitter.com/9XOkT23sXO — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 2, 2025

That sure looks like grooming to me! Of course, when you or I call out this evil for what it is, almost certainly we get labeled with what I have long referred to as “the dumbest word in the English language.” That word is “homophobe” (which stems from the equally dumb word “homophobia”).

“Homophobia” was coined by psychologist and gay activist George Weinberg in his 1972 book Society and the Healthy Homosexual.

The book was published one year prior to the American Psychiatric Association removing homosexuality (by a vote of 5,834 to 3,810) from its list of mental disorders. The word became an important tool for homosexual activists and their allies. Weinberg gave them a “medical” phobia with which to attack their opponents.

Weinberg defined the word as “the dread of being in close quarters with homosexuals,” adding “It was a fear of homosexuals which seemed to be associated with a fear of contagion, a fear of reducing the things one fought for — home and family. It was a religious fear and it had led to great brutality as fear always does.”

Merriam-Webster defines homophobia as “discrimination against, aversion to, or fear of homosexuality or gay people.”

One problem with the word is that it makes no sense etymologically. “Homo,” from the Greek, means “the same” and “phobia,” from the Greek, means “fear.” So literally, homophobia means fear of the same.

However, my greatest complaint with the term does not stem from its etymological shortcomings. The English language, like most languages, is in constant flux and is full of silly words.

The biggest problem with homophobia and its variations is that they have become “snarl” words — words that, when used, are intended to insult and induce a negative response from listeners or readers. Such words commonly appeal to people’s emotions rather than their reasoning.

In other words, “homophobe” is used much like “racist.” Like “racist,” “homophobe” is virtually never used with honest context. Almost every time I hear or see “homophobe” (and its derivatives) used, it’s used as a snarl word. Virtually everyone — especially Christians — who speak out against the wide array of homosexual perversions are called a “homophobe” or labeled “homophobic.” This is particularly true at this time of the year.

Likewise, those who speak the truth about homosexuality — namely that homosexual behavior is a sin and nothing to celebrate — are labeled “homophobes.”

Simply quoting the Bible when it comes to homosexuality often also leads to snarl-word attacks, or worse. Many nations are now putting people in jail for merely telling the truth—including quoting Scripture—on homosexuality.

Thus we see that the false idea of “homophobia” has become so ingrained in many nations — especially those corrupted by liberalism — of the world that it is illegal to be a “homophobe.” Despite the avalanche of attacks against truth-tellers on homosexuality, the simple truth is that “homophobia” is virtually non-existent. Likewise with “homophobes.”

When these abominations of the English language are used, the left is attempting — as they so often do — to shame their opponents into silence. This is because they are again on the wrong side of the truth!

The left — the Democrat party, their media lackeys, et al. — is on the wrong side of the truth on virtually every significant moral issue of our time. Whether abortion, sexual activity, sex (males/females), marriage, war, healthcare, and so on, the modern left gets it grossly wrong. Therefore, they lie repeatedly (they have to!) in order to further their agenda.

Their lying efforts often lead to a gross butchering of language. Note how difficult it is for most leftists to simply define “woman.” This perversion of thought has reached the highest levels of our culture. Leaders in our schools, corporations, legislatures, courts, executive offices, and the like, have all taken to abusing language in order to distort and deceive.

For another prominent and recent example, consider “transgender” (a close second for the title of “the dumbest word in the English language”). There is no such thing as a “transgender,” and it is impossible to change one’s sex. Nevertheless, the left persists in using this word and has even stooped to lying with pronouns to help perpetuate the “transgender” lie.

Boys and men are repeatedly referenced using female pronouns, as are women with male pronouns. CNN did this just this week as a high school boy in California again took trophies away from high school girls. Thank God lawyer Julie Hamill was having none of it! The left lies like this with a straight face and acts like were all supposed to just play along. They’re often aghast when we refuse.

We need more like Julie Hamill who will refuse to play along with the rampant linguistic lies of the modern left. This is especially true when it comes to the major moral issues.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason. www.trevorgrantthomas.com. Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America

trevorgrantthomas@gmail.com.

