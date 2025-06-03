Palestinian group harrassing Beverly Hills restaurant patrons runs into a table full of Iranian Jews and is in for a surprise

Near Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the adjacent South Robertson area has many Jewish residents.

In recent years, they have been subject to violent antisemitic attacks and vandalism against their synagogues, which is bad enough. Since I once lived there, I wrote about those outrages here, here, here, and here.

But they are also subject to harassment from something called the "Palestine News Network" which, far from being a news agency, is a putrid activist group whose sole aim is to harass Jews dining out in restaurants in the area.

The Anti-Defamation League has them on their radar:

1. Overview: Palestine News Network (PNN) is a network of people who harass strangers, often Jews, prodding them about their stance on Palestine. The group also expresses support for anti-Israel terror and violence. Individuals associated with PNN have a history of entering neighborhoods with significant Jewish populations, or approaching those attending Jewish or Israel-related events, where they shoot videos that walk the line between “interview” and provocation. PNN also posts videos or other content celebrating the death of Israelis, the October 7 terror attacks, news of terror attacks in Israel, and expressing support for terror groups like Hamas and dictators, such as the former leader of Syria Bashar al Assad.

Imagine the shriveled minds that spend all their time thinking about how they can harass Jews in restaurants. They're out there.

And imagine trying to take your family to dine out in the neighborhood and having to deal with creeps like these interrupting your meal by thrusting cameras in your faces and asking you questions that you aren't interested in getting into conversations about as you try to eat.

Sadly, that happens, and nothing seems to be done about it.

But the creeps were in for a surprise when they ran into a group of Iranian Jews (about 90% of the Iranian population in Beverly Hills is Jewish) dining out at Il Pastaio on 400 N. Canon Drive (a few feet from Rodeo Drive) and pulled their usual provocations, asking an Iranian family trying to have dinner together what they thought of the Palestinians:

The Iranians, who are famously pro-Israel even if they aren't Jewish. but certainly among the Jews as Queen Esther's people, were having none of it, and colorful insults, to the say the least, followed, making these antisemitic tools look like fools.

It was a good response, and could have surprised them if they didn't know that most Iranians in the area are Jews, though I think they did.

The right way to handle this would be for the manager of the restaurant to send in his biggest goons to lift them up by the scruffs of their necks and fling them into the street as bad for business. But in light of the inexplicable passivity, the Iranians' responses were just the right tone.

