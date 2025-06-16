The children of Israel have a secret weapon

Persecuted for millennia because of their religion, then almost annihilated in Europe because of their race, the children of Israel are now tormented because they want to be a nation. They have gathered again in one spot as a people to sort out their affairs on their own terms, but there are those in the world who want to see them dispersed or annihilated. It is because the world offers no refuge to them, they know they must make a stand in Zion. This knowledge is the secret weapon that fortifies their spirit.

The children of Israel have demonstrated once again that they will not go quietly into the night. They addressed a threat to their very existence. Iran was on the verge of having a nuclear weapon with the ability to place it on a ballistic missile so that it could annihilate all of Israel. The nation of Israel took the necessary action to neutralize the threat. As Iran’s military leadership and nuclear scientists were fast asleep in their beds, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) struck with amazing precision and sent them off to meet Allah and receive their harem of virgins. In addition, the IDF demolished all of Iran’s nuclear installations involved in uranium enrichment and weaponization. Iran’s ruling mullahs had a quite rude awakening. The head of the Iranian octopus, and not just its tenacles of Hamas and Hezbollah, was shown to be vulnerable to attack.

Iran responded with a massive ballistic barrage on civilian targets throughout Israel but without much effect. Israel’s defensive missile system, the Iron Dome, seems to have blunted that attack. Moreover, Israelis are prepared for whatever will come in the ensuing weeks. With complete air supremacy over Iran, the Israeli Air Force can destroy at its leisure all of Iran’s military capability and its energy infrastructure.

For those in academia who see the world through the anticolonialism prism, there is an important lesson here. Israel will not capitulate like the Afrikaners who possessed a separate vision of their own Zion and then lost it. White South Africans were enveloped by a sea of hostile blacks just as the children of Israel are surrounded by a sea of angry Muslims. However, Israel possesses wisdom, and that is their secret weapon: never again will they put themselves at the mercy of prevailing world opinion.

