Politically motivated assassinations: Why is America going mad?

In the latest indication that America is going mad, two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were recently shot. Dressed as a police officer, the shooter knocked on the doors of the victims’ homes in the early morning hours, first shooting Senator John Hoffman (D-Minn) and his wife numerous times and wounding both. He then drove nine miles to shoot former House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D-Minn) and her husband, killing them.

As police closed in on the Hortman home, encountering the suspect, they exchanged gunfire, forcing him to escape on foot and leave behind a car outfitted to appear as an undercover police vehicle. Disturbingly found inside it were flyers concerning the June 14 “No Kings” demonstrations scheduled across the country, a “manifesto that identified many other lawmakers and other officials,” and several AK-style weapons. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the killings “a politically motivated assassination.”

In a rush to judgement based on the above facts, one might lean toward the belief the shooter was an angry Trump supporter. But, as the suspect has now been identified as Vance Boelter, 57, the facts related to his background start to paint a much different picture.

Interestingly, Boelter was twice appointed to jobs by Democrat governors—the first time in 2016 by Mark Dayton to serve on the Workforce Development Council; the second time in 2019 by Walz to serve a four-year stint on the Workforce Development Board. Also of interest is the vote taken by the Minnesota state legislature just five days before the shootings. Despite being a progressive and pro-choice Democrat, Hortman was one of only two members of her party who sided with Republicans to cut access to state health benefits for illegal immigrants—enabling the GOP to pass the bill.

Passage of the bill had been contentious for weeks with Republicans refusing to back down, eventually pressuring Hortman to join them. Following the vote, she was reduced to tears, recognizing that her fellow caucus members were mad at her. However, it does raise the question then as to why Hoffman was targeted as well since he had made known his intention to cast a contrary vote in the senate.

The left, which has encouraged direct, aggressive, and unlawful confrontation, is entirely to blame for incidences like this—the violence they originally intended for Republicans and conservatives is now eating up their own ranks.

The danger of promoting confrontation or such incitement is that, while people of reason will outrightfully reject being triggered into taking action, there are those members of society teetering on the edge of reason who are easily goaded into acting outrageously. And, sadly, we live at a time in which there are more teeterers out there than we realize.

One such teeterer prompted into acting contrary to reason was Luigi Mangione, when he allegedly murdered Brian Thompson—the CEO of UnitedHealthcare—in downtown Manhattan. Police believe Mangione acted on the perceptions he had been fed that the health insurance company was “parasitic” and its executives motivated by pure “corporate greed.” But what is just as worrisome as Mangione’s actions is those of society’s members who have rallied to support this killer, contributing handsomely to his defense fund.

Of further concern demonstrated on June 14—just a day after the Minnesota shootings—were members of the “No Kings” protests who carried signs with the “8647” message made famous with beach shells displayed by former FBI Director James Comey, meaning to kill the 47th president.

One of the first political leaders to put America on the misguided path of confronting opposition leaders was Maxine Waters (D-Calif). In 2018, she challenged supporters to physically confront members of President Donald Trump’s administration wherever they were found. Revealing themselves to be lemmings, such supporters began doing so. Yet, when Waters herself was later confronted by constituents who disagreed with one of her policy positions, she hypocritically claimed racism. Ironically, this guidance of confrontation came from a woman who has been named one of Congress’ “most corrupt” members—not once but four times and by a liberal watchdog group!

Even Minnesota’s own Democrat governor Walz has demonstrated a preference for incitement rather than debate. He is on record for having called for Minnesotans to rise up and act out against MAGA. But his undermining of respecting authority goes beyond just MAGA as he has more recently even chosen to denigrate America—outrgeously claiming China, not the U.S., may be the world’s “moral authority.” Walz’s total dismissal of actions by China such as genocide, forced organ harvesting, violence against anti-China activists in the U.S., etc. is the result of a long history of his manipulation by China—a country he has visited 30 times.

It is understandable that anyone so easily manipulated by the Chinese would have been convinced of the need to put tampons into boys restrooms to accommodate transgenders using the facilities, earning for the governor the exalted title of “Tampon Tim.” How lucky were we to dodge the bullet of Walz winning the vice presidency in 2024.

Recently, minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) complained about ICE members wearing masks when they raided locations to arrest illegal immigrants. He went on to threaten disclosing the names of such agents, despite their legitimate concerns for safety in an America that has gone mad. Yet another politician seeking to antagonize those members of the public susceptible to taking the bait, he proclaimed, “This is America. This is not the Soviet Union.” Jeffries then went on threatening to publicly reveal the names of ICE agents-–an action having no purpose other than to endanger them.

It should be obvious, in a nation that produces the likes of Boelter and Mangione as well as politicians like Waters, there is a clear and present danger in publicizing the names of ICE agents, putting them in the crosshairs of Americans gone mad.

Image generated by AI.