Stupiditywatch: Rep, Jasmine Crockett attacks Melania Trump as no 'Einstein' over visa

In the annals of 'stupid,' it doesn't take long for Rep. Jasmine Crockett's name to pop up.

Which brings us to her latest pearl of wisdom -- mocking Melania Trump for the kind of visa she was first admitted into the U.S. on.

According to The Hill:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) questioned first lady Melania Trump’s reported “Einstein visa” at a House hearing Wednesday. “Let me remind y’all that Melania, the first lady, a model — and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell level — applied for and was given an EB-1 visa, and what that stands for is an Einstein visa. Now y’all that don’t know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” Crockett said. “You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business or athletics. Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt,” the Texas Democrat added. “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

No, Rep. Crockett, you're supposed to have "evidence of commercial successes in the performing arts," which would have qualified Melania quite well for the visa. A Pulitzer prize is not required. The then-Melania Knauss had been admitted to the U.S. on that visa as an internationally known high-fashion model, probably in order to work in New York, which is home to many top fashion houses and shows.

Crockett, who spends inordinate amounts of time on her own hair and makeup for her Instagram pictures, apparently doesn't know that modeling as a profession is pretty hard work and only the top performers achieve success in the field, which Melania obviously did.

The Hill in 2018 noted that Melania was issued the visa in 2001, which would have been during the George W. Bush administration (no friend of Trump's) and was one of five Slovenians who got that particular visa in that year.

Would Crockett care to name the other four?

The whole ignorant diatribe was an effort by Crockett to make Melania Trump a figure of fun, a supposedly stupid person just because she was once a fashion model. In Crockett's ignorant world brimming with assuumptions and stereotypes, all fashion models except for Tyra Banks and Cindy Crawford are dumb, which is obviously projection from the makeup-obsessed Crockett.

But Melania is not dumb. She speaks multiple languages, which is a lot more than anything Crockett will ever be able to do right there. She has very high social intelligence (memo to Crockett: There are many kinds of intelligence), able to navigate high circles of social power and win the heart of a billionaire when she married Donald Trump, who wouldn't have gone near her on the wife front had she not had those skills. She has written a book. She has organized and hosted many charity and public service events. She has projected class and presence in public, making America proud, Most important, she's clearly a tiger mom, raising Barron Trump, a child with some challenges, into the high-achieving and successful young man he is now.

Stupid people don't turn out brilliant children like Barron Trump.

But then there's Crockett -- stupid, ignorant, and all full of malevolence to someone who hasn't offended or insulteed anyone, let alone done anything stupid, at any time in her public life. Who, again, is the stupid one, with this idiotic attack on someone who's the opposite of what she is?

Image: Official portrait // government work