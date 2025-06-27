Egyptian thug caught smuggling food at airport thrown out for kicking innocent CBP beagle

The all-cultures-are-equal crowd has got some explaining to do with this one:

NEW: An Egyptian man has been deported by DHS after he kicked a CBP working beagle named Freddy at Dulles airport on Tuesday. Freddy had detected prohibited agriculture in the man’s luggage. He was kicked so hard he was lifted off the ground & suffered contusions to his rib area.… pic.twitter.com/QEquzFRsHb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2025

According to the New York Post:

An Egyptian man trying to smuggle over 100 pounds of food through Dulles Airport punted a CBP beagle into the air when the pup sniffed out the scam, resulting in the creep’s deportation, the agency announced. Customs and Border Protection Brigader Beagle Freddie, 5, caught a whiff of something suspicious coming from the luggage of Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, 70, who arrived at the Washington, DC, airport from Cairo on Tuesday, CBP said in a release. As the detector dog alerted his handlers to Marie’s bags, the 70-year-old violently kicked Freddie with enough force to lift the 25-pound beagle into the air, the release stated. CBP officers then took Marie down, placed him in custody, and turned him over to Homeland Security officials. While inspecting the dog-kicker’s luggage, CBP officers found enough undeclared sundries to start a restaurant, including 55 pounds of beef, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, 2 pounds of corn seeds, cucumbers, bell peppers, and 1 pound of herbs.

Did he really think he could smuggle that much raw food into the country in his luggage without there being a smell? It's an absolute given a dog would be able to detect it, and just the weight of it seems likely to have drawn attention, too.

If it's not his first trip in an airplane, surely Customs would have opened such a suitcase from abroad and found the prohibited items, but the dog got there first.

It's such a strange case. Did he really think such foodstuffs wouldn't be purchasable in the U.S.? Even Washington D.C. has many Middle Eastern groceries with its specialties.

Biggest question of all was in his treatment of the dog. Did he really think kicking the working Customs and Border Patrol-trained dog into the air would have made inspection of his suitcase less likely?

And biggest question of them all: Who would do that to any dog, ever? This wasn't a big bloodhound or German Shepherd or Rottweiler type of dog, but a sweet, innocent beagle whose look would melt the heart of a hardened criminal.

He kicked that?

You don't ever kick an innocent, trusting animal, and doubly so if it's someone else's dog. And certainly not if it wasn't threatening you, snarling or biting.

Only a monstrous person would do that, and obviously that is what this person seems -- except that it's probably his culture. With an amazing presumptuousness, he was bringing that in with his rotting luggage, demanding us to adapt to his ways, rather than the other way around.

Customs threw him out. I am amazed no judge stopped them, citing his right to endless appeals and due process.

The story had a happy ending in that the dog will make a full recovery.

Thanks to everyone for their concern about Freddy who was injured while performing his duties at Dulles airport. He was treated by his veterinarian, and is expected to make a full recovery. Here he is enjoying his favorite comfort treat - a Pup Cup! pic.twitter.com/g8phC2DDsT — CBP (@CBP) June 27, 2025

Let's hope we don't ever see people like him from his hellhole coming back to this country.

All images: U.S. CBP via X and Flickr // government work