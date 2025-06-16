SpaceX over Southern California is a sight to behold

This past evening in San Diego, I was doing the unromantic evening chore of dragging a bucket of kitchen scraps out to the recycle bin, when, through the trees, I saw the most amazing crack of light in the skies.

I wondered if it sunlight between two rain clouds -- we had a tiny bit of rain a few weeks ago -- or some kind of sunset effect, so I moved closer, past the trees, into the street. I saw this:

It was amazing. I ran inside to get my cell phone, only to find it needed a charge. Fortunately, those Apples charge fast now, so it only took five minutes. The picture I captured was a bit more faded than the spectacular chemtrails I saw intially, with sparkly white glows but it still was impressive enough, and the Apples take better night photography than even some of the pictures I later saw on the news.

Must be the Navy again, I thought. They have been doing a lot of fighter jet activity, roaring and booming over San Diego these past days. Whenever something noisy or visually unusual happens in San Diego, we always say it's the Navy.

But I saw a headline in my email from the Temecula Patch, reading: SpaceX Launch Lights Up SoCal: Did You See It?

I did. Kind of walked into its spectacular aura by accident, taking out the garbage.

Plenty of space watchers knew about it, though, and took the full videos:

Tonight’s Space X launch as seen from where I live in Carlsbad, CA pic.twitter.com/cELRF7e43c — Luke Slywaker (@LukeSlywaker) June 17, 2025

It was Elon, reaching for the skies, a wondrous thing to behold. After all the political sulphur, he was back to doing what he does best and it was a thing of beauty, a gift for all Southern California.

Then it was time to come to Earth, remembering what we have here in California:

You aren’t ready for the flute playing pic.twitter.com/ocMwGPu0mH — Lauren3ve (@Lauren3veMemes) June 13, 2025

And hoping that with the mighty changes still happening around us in the skies, we can just change the ruin and rubble back on Earth.

